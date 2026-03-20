UK IT Leaders Face AI and Cloud Execution Gaps, Finds Info-Tech Research Group's Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 Report

As financial scrutiny intensifies and AI complexity grows across UK organisations, IT teams are under pressure to modernise cloud environments without sacrificing visibility or control. The Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group outlines five priorities to strengthen governance, close the observability gap, and safeguard operational stability in increasingly distributed and hybrid environments.

LONDON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure and operations teams across the UK are entering 2026 under mounting financial and operational pressure. According to Info-Tech Research Group's Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report, persistent economic strain, expanding hybrid and multicloud estates, and the rapid scaling of AI workloads are elevating risk as many IT functions continue to contend with technical debt, fragmented visibility, and manual processes.

Data from Info-Tech's Future of IT 2026 survey details the scale of the challenge. 52% of organisations identified reducing technical debt as a top infrastructure priority for 2026, while 45% are prioritising cloud workload optimisation in the year ahead. These findings reflect the urgency for UK IT leaders to modernise foundational capabilities while maintaining service stability and cost discipline.

The global research and advisory firm's report highlights a significant imbalance. While nearly half of organisations are focused on optimising cloud workloads, only 19% identified improving monitoring and observability as a priority. As hybrid and AI-driven environments become more distributed and consumption-based pricing models introduce new financial dynamics, limited end-to-end visibility can amplify risk rather than reduce it.

The report outlines a focused set of initiatives designed to address governance weaknesses, visibility shortfalls, and operational misalignment across hybrid and multicloud environments. It concludes that delivering resilience and measurable value in 2026 will require disciplined execution, financial rigour, and stronger oversight as infrastructure ecosystems continue to grow in complexity.

"The gap between cloud ambition and operational visibility is one of the most significant risks facing UK IT leaders as AI and hybrid environments grow in complexity," says Ian Tyler-Clarke, executive counsellor at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "Nearly half of organisations are prioritising cloud optimisation, yet fewer than one in five are strengthening monitoring and observability to match that ambition. That imbalance carries real implications for cost control and service stability."

Info-Tech's Five Infrastructure and Operations Priorities for 2026

The report emphasises that success in 2026 will depend less on new tools and more on how effectively UK organisations align governance, operating models, and skills to the realities of hybrid, multicloud, and AI-driven environments.

To help UK IT leaders strengthen control and manage rising complexity, the Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report outlines five priorities for the year ahead:

Rethink Cloud Operations: Optimise hybrid, multicloud, and edge strategies by redesigning cloud operations around clear ownership, workflows, and governance.

Maximise AI ROI with FinOps: Apply financial management practices to better control the cost and risk of AI experimentation and consumption-based pricing models.

Regain Control Through Observability: Move beyond traditional monitoring to gain end-to-end visibility, reduce mean time to detect and respond, and support proactive operations.

Embrace AI-Enhanced IT Operations (AIOps): Define targeted AIOps use cases that reduce operational toil and support better decision-making without over-automation.

Invest in a Culture of Curiosity: Build the skills and learning capacity required to manage modern infrastructure, automation, and AI-driven operations sustainably.

"Resilience in 2026 depends on disciplined execution," adds Tyler-Clarke. "For UK IT leaders, that means closing the visibility gap, applying financial rigour to AI investment, and building teams with the capability to sustain modernisation over the long term."

Grounded in findings from Info-Tech's Future of IT 2026 survey, diagnostic benchmarks, and executive interviews, the Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report delivers actionable guidance for IT leaders navigating rising complexity. The firm's resource provides a structured roadmap to strengthen governance, improve financial oversight, and build the operational maturity required to scale cloud and AI initiatives responsibly.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Emily Sugerman, and access to the complete Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com, +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

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