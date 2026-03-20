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WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
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INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
20.03.2026 12:12 Uhr
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Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Fourth Interim Dividend for the year ending 30 April 2026

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Fourth Interim Dividend for the year ending 30 April 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

20 March 2026

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Fourth Interim Dividend for the year ending 30 April 2026

The Directors are pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend of 3.95p per share. This will be paid on 27 April 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 April 2026. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 2 April 2026.

The Company's stated dividend policy is to pay an aggregate annual dividend of approximately 4% of the NAV per share as at 30 April in the preceding financial year, through the payment of quarterly dividends of approximately 1.0% each in January, April, July and October. The Company has now declared dividends totalling 15.80p per share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2026 (2025: 15.60p). This represents 4.4% of the Company's NAV per share as at 30 April 2025.

First, second and third interim dividends of 3.95p per share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2026 were paid on 15 July 2025, 24 October 2025 and 16 January 2026 respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000


© 2026 PR Newswire
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