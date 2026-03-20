Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
20 March 2026
Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Annual Report and Financial Statements
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance III Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
24 AF III - FS - 30-09-2024 - Signed - EY