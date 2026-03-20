OMS Energy Technologies Inc.: OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ: OMSE) Saudi Arabia Subsidiary Receives US$11 Million Call-Off Order from Saudi Aramco Under Long-Term Supply Agreement

Singapore, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. ("OMS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems ("SWS") and oil country tubular goods ("OCTG") for the oil and gas industry, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, OMS Oilfield Services Arabia Ltd. ("OMS Saudi"), has received a US$11 million call-off order for specialty connectors and pipes under the Company's existing long-term supply agreement with Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer. The products are expected to be delivered during calendar year 2026.

The Company's supply agreement with Saudi Aramco, signed in early 2024, operates on a call-off basis, under which Saudi Aramco places orders for specialty connectors and pipes as needed, based on its operational requirements. This latest call-off demonstrates the continued conversion of the long-term framework into active revenue and reflects sustained demand for OMS's premium SCP products.

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented, "This US$11 million call-off order highlights the enduring value of our long-term partnership with Saudi Aramco, providing significant demand visibility for our specialty connector business. Supported by a stable revenue pipeline, debt-free balance sheet and strong cash position, we are well-equipped to invest in the capacity and capabilities needed to serve Aramco's growing needs and strengthen our position in Saudi Arabia, while expanding our broader international footprint to drive long-term shareholder value."

OMS Saudi, the Company's largest subsidiary, has a 15-year track record of technical excellence and manufacturing expertise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. OMS Saudi holds a comprehensive suite of industry certifications, including API Specifications Q1, 5CT, 5L, 7-1, and the recently obtained API Specification 6A certification announced in January 2026, which enables the subsidiary to provide repair and maintenance services for wellhead and Christmas tree equipment. This expanding portfolio of certifications and capabilities positions OMS Saudi as a fully integrated supplier in one of the world's most technically demanding upstream markets, aligned with Saudi Arabia's "Made in KSA" initiative.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted engineered solutions supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company's 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@omsos.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: omsos@thepiacentegroup.com