Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG strengthens its footprint in Poland with the acquisition of wiring harness manufacturer DOMAR MS

The global industrial-technology group CSG, through its subsidiary CSG Polska, has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire DOMAR MS, one of the leading Polish manufacturers of cabling, cable harnesses, electrical boxes and distributor of electrical connectors used in defence systems and other specialised products. The transaction is expected to be completed within the next several weeks, following the completion of the required formal and regulatory procedures. After closing, DOMAR MS will continue its current operations on the Polish market while, through vertical integration within the CSG structure, gaining new opportunities to expand its business into international markets.



The planned acquisition of DOMAR MS represents the first acquisition by the CSG on the Polish market and forms part of the group's long-term strategy for developing its activities in Poland. This strategy involves not only delivering modern solutions for the Polish Armed Forces, but also increasing the share of local production and expanding industrial capabilities within Poland.



The integration of DOMAR MS into the CSG structure will strengthen the group's manufacturing capacity and expand its supply chain in the area of key components for defence systems and advanced technologies.



"The acquisition of DOMAR MS represents an important step in executing our strategy to strengthen vertical integration and build a resilient European supply chain for the defence industry. It brings key competencies in wiring harnesses and electrical connectors, which are essential components of all modern systems. The acquisition will also help us optimize production costs and accelerate the development of new systems," said David Chour, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of CSG-



"This is CSG's first acquisition in Poland and a strategically important step for our presence in this market. Bringing DOMAR MS into the CSG structure will not only preserve the company's existing technological and manufacturing capabilities and the current level of employment, but will also create conditions for the company's further long-term development," said Wojciech Grzonka, President of the Management Board of CSG Polska and Vice President for Sales at CSG Group-



- We are planning investments in the facility and an increase in production capacity. In the first stage we will retain the entire current workforce of around 220 employees, and later this year employment will increase to approximately 300 people. Poland will remain the company's primary market, and DOMAR MS will develop its cooperation with existing customers and business partners," he added.



Following completion of the transaction, DOMAR MS will continue to fulfil all existing contracts and commitments. At the same time, integration with CSG's global structure will open up new opportunities for development and expansion into international markets.



"The inclusion of DOMAR MS in CSG's global supply chain will create very favourable conditions for its further long-term development. It will open the way to securing new long-term contracts linked to major defence projects, while also providing strong capital and technological backing," emphasised Wojciech Grzonka.



- The fact that we are becoming part of the CSG family opens a very exciting new chapter for our company. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved at DOMAR MS so far thanks to our dedicated employees, loyal customers and business partners. I am also pleased by the opportunities that lie ahead of us following CSG's acquisition of the company. I very much look forward to the next stages of dynamic growth, so that, together with our new owner, we can meet the growing demands of the rapidly expanding defence market," added Boleslaw Janczewski, CEO of DOMAR MS-



DOMAR MS manufactures components of critical importance for the defence industry. The company specialises in the production of cable harnesses, cabling and specialised connectors used, among other applications, in military vehicles, radar systems, communications and electronics systems, as well as in the aerospace sector.



Poland is a key long-term market and strategic partner for CSG. Recently, the Group signed a strategic industrial cooperation agreement with the Polish state-owned group PGZ and is also involved in projects such as the supply of chassis for Polish mine-laying systems.



This transaction further strengthens the Group's presence in the Polish market and confirms its ambition to build strong manufacturing and technological capabilities in the country. At the same time, it will enhance CSG's technological capabilities and increase the Group's independence in the supply of strategic components for the defence industry.



The contracting parties have decided not to disclose the value of the transaction. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including clearance from the relevant antitrust authority. Completion of the acquisition is therefore conditional upon obtaining all necessary approvals and fulfilling standard closing conditions. CSG expects the approval process to proceed in line with standard practice and without any material impact on the planned integration.



About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 4.0 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG-



More information is available at: www.czechoslovakgroup.com



About CSG Polska

CSG has been a long-standing partner of the Polish defence industry in implementing critical programmes related to the technical modernisation of the Polish Armed Forces. The development of cooperation on the Polish market is managed by Czechoslovak Group Polska, headquartered in Warsaw and established at the end of 2024. Cooperation with Polish companies has so far included technology transfer that enabled the launch of production of 155 mm artillery ammunition for Krab self-propelled howitzers in facilities belonging to Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). Another example of mutually beneficial cooperation with PGZ is the establishment of production of 4×4 tactical multi-purpose vehicles (known in Poland as Waran) at Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. and its associated facilities. These vehicles are supplied to the Polish Armed Forces in several configurations. CSG's offer for the Polish defence industry and the Polish Armed Forces is broad and diverse. Among the key principles guiding CSG's activities in Poland are partnership and the pursuit of synergies and long-term business relationships, including cooperation on the international defence market with both public and private entities.



About DOMAR MS

DOMAR MS, a specialised company based in Warsaw, has established itself as a strategic player in cutting-edge industrial sectors such as defence, aviation and the space industry since its founding in 1997. The company specialises in the production of advanced wiring harnesses, electrical enclosures, as well as the distribution of high-quality components intended for industries with the most demanding technical and quality requirements.



CSG Press Office

Andrej Círtek, Spokesperson

tel.: +420 602 494 208

e-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz