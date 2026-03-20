The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

The Diverse Income Trust

20th March 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 19th March 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

19th March 2026 119.26 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 118.41 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

20th March 2026