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ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Investor Summit Group: Investor Summit Announces Q1 Presenter Line Up

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / The Investor Summit today announced the lineup of public companies scheduled to present at its upcoming Virtual March 25-26, 2026 event.

Event Details:
Virtual Presentations on Wednesday March 25, 2026
Virtual Meetings on Thursday March 26, 2026

Request Access to 1x1 meetings:
[Click here]

The Investor Summit brings together hand-picked publicly traded companies and a broad audience of institutional and retail investors through live online presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings with management teams.

Presenters on Wednesday 3/25/26

Presentation Time (ET)

Company

Ticker

9:00 AM

Amaze Holdings, Inc.

(NASDAQ:AMZE)

9:30 AM

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

(OTC:BABYF)

10:00 AM

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

(NASDAQ:CHCI)

10:30 AM

Cerrado Gold Inc.

(OTCQX:CRDOF)

11:00 AM

Forum Energy Technologies

(NYSE:FET)

11:30 AM

CanCambria Energy Corp.

(TSXV:CCEC.V)

12:00 PM

NeoVolta Inc.

(NASDAQ:NEOV)

12:30 PM

HeartSciences Inc.

(NASDAQ:HSCS)

1:00 PM

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

(NASDAQ:NAUT)

1:30 PM

Zeo Energy Corp.

(NASDAQ:ZEO)

2:00 PM

Monumental Energy Corp.

(TSXV:MNRG)

2:30 PM

Peraso Inc.

(NASDAQ:PRSO)

3:00 PM

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

(NASDAQ:NNOX)

1x1 meeting only

Gelteq Limited

(NASDAQ:GELS)

During the event, company executives will provide updates on their business strategies, recent developments, and growth opportunities. Investors will also have the opportunity to submit questions live and request one-on-one meetings with participating companies.

About Investor Summit Group

We are an independent organization dedicated to finding the best companies for a carefully curated community of investors.

For additional information, please contact:
Fred Rockwell - Managing Partner
fred@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-summit-announces-q1-presenter-line-up-presentations-3%2f2-1149997

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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