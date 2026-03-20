Investor Summit Group: Investor Summit Announces Q1 Presenter Line Up

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / The Investor Summit today announced the lineup of public companies scheduled to present at its upcoming Virtual March 25-26, 2026 event.

Event Details:

Virtual Presentations on Wednesday March 25, 2026

Virtual Meetings on Thursday March 26, 2026

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The Investor Summit brings together hand-picked publicly traded companies and a broad audience of institutional and retail investors through live online presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings with management teams.

Presenters on Wednesday 3/25/26

Presentation Time (ET) Company Ticker 9:00 AM Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZE) 9:30 AM Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTC:BABYF) 10:00 AM Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) 10:30 AM Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX:CRDOF) 11:00 AM Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) 11:30 AM CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV:CCEC.V) 12:00 PM NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) 12:30 PM HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) 1:00 PM Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) 1:30 PM Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) 2:00 PM Monumental Energy Corp. (TSXV:MNRG) 2:30 PM Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) 3:00 PM Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) 1x1 meeting only Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS)

During the event, company executives will provide updates on their business strategies, recent developments, and growth opportunities. Investors will also have the opportunity to submit questions live and request one-on-one meetings with participating companies.

About Investor Summit Group

We are an independent organization dedicated to finding the best companies for a carefully curated community of investors.

For additional information, please contact:

Fred Rockwell - Managing Partner

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-summit-announces-q1-presenter-line-up-presentations-3%2f2-1149997