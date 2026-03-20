Investor Summit Group: Investor Summit Announces Q1 Presenter Line Up

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / The Investor Summit today announced the lineup of public companies scheduled to present at its upcoming Virtual March 25-26, 2026 event.
Event Details:
Virtual Presentations on Wednesday March 25, 2026
Virtual Meetings on Thursday March 26, 2026
Request Access to 1x1 meetings:
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The Investor Summit brings together hand-picked publicly traded companies and a broad audience of institutional and retail investors through live online presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings with management teams.
Presenters on Wednesday 3/25/26
Presentation Time (ET)
Company
Ticker
9:00 AM
Amaze Holdings, Inc.
(NASDAQ:AMZE)
9:30 AM
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
(OTC:BABYF)
10:00 AM
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
(NASDAQ:CHCI)
10:30 AM
Cerrado Gold Inc.
(OTCQX:CRDOF)
11:00 AM
Forum Energy Technologies
(NYSE:FET)
11:30 AM
CanCambria Energy Corp.
(TSXV:CCEC.V)
12:00 PM
NeoVolta Inc.
(NASDAQ:NEOV)
12:30 PM
HeartSciences Inc.
(NASDAQ:HSCS)
1:00 PM
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
(NASDAQ:NAUT)
1:30 PM
Zeo Energy Corp.
(NASDAQ:ZEO)
2:00 PM
Monumental Energy Corp.
(TSXV:MNRG)
2:30 PM
Peraso Inc.
(NASDAQ:PRSO)
3:00 PM
Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
(NASDAQ:NNOX)
1x1 meeting only
Gelteq Limited
(NASDAQ:GELS)
During the event, company executives will provide updates on their business strategies, recent developments, and growth opportunities. Investors will also have the opportunity to submit questions live and request one-on-one meetings with participating companies.
About Investor Summit Group
We are an independent organization dedicated to finding the best companies for a carefully curated community of investors.
For additional information, please contact:
Fred Rockwell - Managing Partner
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
SOURCE: Investor Summit Group
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-summit-announces-q1-presenter-line-up-presentations-3%2f2-1149997