America's Premiere Gold IRA Company Continues Championing Victims of Violence, in Alignment with Its Culture of Caring

WESTON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Until Forever, a nonprofit organization supporting families affected by senseless violence, announced that Augusta Precious Metals - a company that empowers American investors to protect retirement with physical gold and silver IRAs - has committed to ongoing financial support of Until Forever's assistance and remembrance programs.

Founded in memory of Tim Schmidt Jr., a 19-year-old University of Central Florida student whose life was lost in a mass shooting in 2024, Until Forever was created to support families facing emotional and financial hardship after tragic loss.

The organization provides financial assistance for funeral expenses, access to grief resources, and programs that honor and preserve the memory of loved ones.

"Families facing this kind of loss often need support on multiple levels," said a representative of Until Forever. "We're deeply grateful for Augusta Precious Metals' steadfast support. The value of partnerships like this goes beyond funding. It reminds families that others care and they're not facing these devastating events alone."

Supporting Families Through Ongoing Contributions

Augusta Precious Metals' contributions will help sustain key initiatives of Until Forever, including the organization's Healing Hearts Initiative, which provides qualifying families with financial relief, access to counseling resources, and digital memorials that honor those lost.

"We're incredibly thankful for this kind of support," the organization added. "It gives us the ability to be there for families in real, tangible ways during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. That kind of consistency can make a lasting difference."

Augusta Precious Metals, a Casper, Wyoming-based gold and silver IRA provider, said its contributions reflect the company's focus on supporting organizations that serve families and communities.

"Until Forever is doing meaningful work for families who need real support," said a spokesperson for Augusta Precious Metals. "We're honored to contribute to their efforts and help extend their reach."

A Company Built on Education, Transparency, and a Culture of Care

Founded in 2012, Augusta Precious Metals focuses on empowering retirement savers to learn about physical gold and silver as part of a diversified retirement approach that can help protect the value of their retirement savings. The company emphasizes straightforward pricing, transparency, ongoing support, and education through one-on-one web conferences and accessible resources.

That approach reflects a broader culture of care, whether supporting families through organizations like Until Forever or helping retirement savers build confidence in their future as they navigate economic uncertainty. Augusta's focus is on providing clear, straightforward information so individuals can understand their options and make decisions at their own pace.

Augusta is known for quality service and streamlined processes. It earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance, along with more than 3,000 5-star ratings and reviews from customers across major consumer review platforms.

Continuing a Mission of Remembrance

Until Forever continues to honor Tim Schmidt Jr.'s legacy by supporting families and ensuring their loved ones are remembered.

"We created Until Forever to carry forward a spirit of compassion and connection," the representative, Tim Schmidt, Sr, said. "Support like this helps us continue that mission, and we're truly grateful to have Augusta alongside us in this work."

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About Until Forever

Until Forever is a nonprofit charity founded in loving memory of Tim Schmidt Jr., whose life was taken in a mass shooting in Orlando, Florida in October 2024. The organization supports families affected by senseless violence through financial assistance, grief resources, advocacy, and remembrance programs. To learn more or to apply for support, visit www.untilforever.org .

About Augusta Precious Metals

Founded in 2012, Augusta Precious Metals is a premier provider of self-directed gold and silver IRAs, serving thousands of retirement investors across the United States. The company is recognized for its commitment to transparency, white-glove service, and customer education, including a unique one-on-one informative web conference designed by a Harvard-trained economic analyst. Augusta earned an A-plus rating from the BBB and AAA from the BCA, and was honored by Money magazine from 2022 to 2026 as the industry's "Best Overall Gold IRA Company." Augusta Precious Metals consistently ranks among top-rated gold IRA companies in independent reviews. You can read more about their reputation at https://augustapreciousmetals.reviews.



Augusta Precious Metals does not provide tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making retirement investment decisions.

Media Contact:

Until Forever, Inc.

Tim Schmidt Sr

info@untilforever.org

305-528-9095

https://www.untilforever.org

SOURCE: Until Forever

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/augusta-precious-metals-commits-to-ongoing-support-of-until-fore-1149723