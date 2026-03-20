iHerb Becomes Global Distribution Partner for P2i by Kirkman

Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced that P2i Prenatal Multivitamin & Multimineral, is now officially available at iHerb, one of the world's leading online specialty retailers for health and wellness. Known for its seamless global distribution capabilities, iHerb will make P2i by Kirkman accessible to families in new countries and regions around the world.

This partnership represents a major milestone for Functional Brands Inc. and Kirkman's mission to provide ultra-clean, scientifically advanced supplements to those who need them most. With growing concern over the toxins that may be present in prenatal supplements, iHerb offers practitioners and consumers a trusted source for products that are setting the global gold standard for pregnancy nutrition.

"We're thrilled to expand access of P2i by Kirkman through iHerb," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "This platform gives international customers a safe, reliable way to receive one of the world's cleanest prenatal vitamins-no matter where they live."

An article published on the iHerb Wellness Hub emphasizes the critical need for prenatal supplement purity and safety. The article highlights the importance of reducing the harmful exposure to environmental contaminants and recommends that consumers look for the "P2i" seal on vitamins to demonstrate that it has been tested and is free of toxic chemicals.

Why P2i Is in a League of Its Own

P2i by Kirkman aligns with the standards of FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) and it is uniquely engineered to protect both mother and baby from harmful contaminants. P2i by Kirkman is tested for over 160 potential threats, including:

24 heavy metals

120 toxicants and chemicals

9 major allergens

10 microbiological contaminants

As studies continue to expose the risks of contaminants like lead, mercury, cadmium, and arsenic in prenatal supplements, We believe P2i can help save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for pregnant women around the world.

What This Means for Global Consumers

International Availability: Through iHerb, P2i can now be purchased and delivered in countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Through iHerb, P2i can now be purchased and delivered in countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Trusted Distribution: iHerb's reputation for fast, safe, and transparent fulfillment ensures the integrity of every order.

iHerb's reputation for fast, safe, and transparent fulfillment ensures the integrity of every order. Advanced Testing Standards: P2i by Kirkman is developed with a testing approach aligned to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) positioning on prenatal safety and contaminant exposure.

P2i by Kirkman is developed with a testing approach aligned to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) positioning on prenatal safety and contaminant exposure. No Compromise on Ingredients: Formulated without GMOs, titanium dioxide, dyes, or unnecessary fillers and manufactured in a FDA registered, cGMP facility

Where to Buy P2i Internationally

P2i by Kirkman is now available globally through iHerb. Visit www.iherb.com and search "Kirkman P2i" to place your order.

About Functional Brands Inc. and Kirkman

Functional Brands Inc., the parent company of Kirkman, is committed to developing clinically aligned health products that bridge science, practitioner trust, and patient safety. Every product under the Functional Brands umbrella is formulated with a commitment to transparency, testing, and results.

Kirkman has been the leader in Ultratested supplements since 1949, setting the gold standard in purity and hypoallergenic formulation. Our rigorous standards ensure that even the most sensitive communities-including those who cannot tolerate other supplements-can thrive from our formulations. With more than 70 years of clean science behind every product, Kirkman is trusted by practitioners and patients worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289293

Source: Functional Brands Inc.