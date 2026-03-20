Germany's solar sector is reporting a surge in inquiries following the military escalation between Israel, the United States, and Iran, with E.ON citing a doubling of demand for solar installations. Other industry participants are more cautious, attributing much of the increase to seasonal patterns rather than geopolitical anxiety. Deutschland Energy provider E.ON has said demand for solar installations among German private customers has roughly doubled since the military escalation between Israel, the United States, and Iran began at the end of February, with interest in heat pumps and electric ...

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