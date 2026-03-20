Swish Solar has an AI-driven tool that optimizes solar panel cleaning schedules to reduce soiling losses and operating costs. The platform uses data analytics and forecasting models to help operators time cleaning based on financial impact.Canadian startup Swish Solar is developing solar panel cleaning and AI-based optimization technology for utility-scale solar plants, aimed at reducing soiling losses and lowering costs linked to poorly timed cleaning. Dubbed SwishOS, the software is designed to manage and forecast cleaning operations at optimal intervals. "Observing that operations teams typically ...

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