This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Delfina Muñoz, Research Director & Strategic Project Manager at France's CEA. She says diversity is a catalyst for faster, fairer clean energy innovation. Inclusion, mentorship, and authentic leadership don't just support people, they build stronger, more resilient teams that power the energy transition forward.The path to a clean energy future is not defined by technology alone, it is shaped by people. The energy transition needs to move fast, and diversity is one of the levers that makes it move faster. When teams are gender-diverse, R&D produces ...

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