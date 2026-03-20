Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") held on March 19, 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved all motions put forth, including the re-election of Max Porterfield, Peter Dimmel, Michael Louie and Keith Minty to the Board of Directors. In connection with the Annual General Meeting, Nico Civelli retired as a director of the Company and did not stand for the re-election as a director. The Company would like to thank Mr. Civelli for his services to the Company.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Shim & Associates LLP as the auditors of the Company, the 10% rolling stock option plan and the downward re-pricing of 261,667 stock options previously granted to insiders of the Company (see news release dated February 3, 2026). The amendments to the previously granted stock options remain subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Investor Relations Engagement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Milestone Capital Partners ("MCP") for marketing services including editorial and newsletter marketing and investor introductions for a period of up to twelve months. In consideration of the services, the Company will pay a one time fee of $50,000 on acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Either party may terminate this agreement with 14 days' written notice. In addition, the Company has also granted MCP 100,000 stock options exercisable at $1.00 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options vest on a quarterly basis commencing 3 months from the date of grant.

MCP is an entity controlled by Christian Klingebiel. MCP and Mr. Klingebiel are arm's length to the Company. Except for the stock options noted above, neither MCP nor Mr. Klingebiel have a direct interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There is no performance factors contained in the agreement.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Delray Capital Markets Group ("Delray") for investor outreach, market awareness initiatives, strategic capital marketing advisory services for a period of up to twelve months. In consideration of the services, the Company will pay a one-time fee of $50,000 on acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may terminate the agreement at any time.

In addition, the Company has also granted Delray 50,000 stock options exercisable at $1.00 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options vest on a quarterly basis commencing 3 months from the date of grant.

Delray is an entity controlled by Rodney Raanan. Delray and Mr. Raanan are arm's length to the Company. Except for the stock options noted above, neither Delray nor Mr. Raanan have a direct interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There is no performance factors contained in the agreement.

The Company entered into an investor relations agreement dated March 17, 2026 with Cashu Group for investor relations, research, publisher, network access and paid programming advertising services. In consideration of these services, the Company has agreed to pay a one time fee of $20,000 to Cashu Group. The term of the agreement is for a period of twelve months. Cashu Group is an entity controlled by Luca Monk. Cashu Group and Luca Monk are arm's length parties to the Company. Neither Cashu Group and Luca Monk have a director or indirect interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There is no performance factors contained in the agreement.

The above noted investor relations agreements are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally, the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, completing the private placement financing, the ability to complete the proposed drill program and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Visionary does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289311

Source: Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.