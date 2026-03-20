Questex LLC: Questex's IHIF EMEA 2026 Unites $581bn in AUM as European Hospitality Investment Enters a New Cycle

Where European Hospitality Investment Decisions Get Made | Berlin, 23-25 March

BERLIN and LONDON, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 700 investors representing $581 billion in assets under management set to converge on Berlin next week, Questex's International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA) 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment for the asset class. European hotel transaction volumes are recovering, capital that sat on the sidelines through the interest rate cycle is actively seeking deployment and the branded residences segment is opening new frontiers for investors and operators alike. IHIF EMEA is where those conversations become commitments.

Taking place 23-25 March at the InterContinental and Pullman Hotels in Berlin, the event will welcome more than 2,500 delegates - including 500+ C-suite leaders and directors - alongside a record 220 speakers, the largest programme in the forum's history. Thirty-two percent of investors attending are first-time participants, a signal of broadening institutional appetite for the sector.

"European hospitality is at an inflection point," said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality, Questex. "Capital is moving again. Investors are recalibrating for a new return environment, brands are reimagining the guest experience and entire new asset categories - from branded residences to experiential leisure - are attracting serious institutional attention. IHIF EMEA 2026 is where the industry comes to forge the partnerships that will define the next decade."

220+ Leaders Addressing the Critical Conversations Shaping European Hospitality Investment

This year's programme assembles the most comprehensive speaker faculty in IHIF EMEA's history, with 30% female representation. The agenda addresses the macro forces reshaping the sector: capital redeployment, evolving guest expectations, sustainability mandates and the rise of experience-led investment. Confirmed speakers are from companies including Airbnb, Blackstone, Hyatt Hotels, Minor International, Essendi SA, L+R, Christie & Co, Financial Times, Frasers Hospitality, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Pandox AB, LaSalle Investment Management, Persepolis Investments and many more.

Three New Tracks Reflecting Where Capital is Moving

The 2026 programme introduces three dedicated tracks that address structural shifts in hospitality investment:

BxR (Brand x Residential) EMEA: As branded residences attract growing allocations from institutional investors, this dedicated track examines investment strategy, development pipeline and the operational models defining the segment's next phase across EMEA.

Experience Stage: Experiential travel - from ultra-luxury to lifestyle and adventure leisure - has fundamentally altered what investors look for in a hospitality asset. This track examines how shifting guest expectations are reshaping KPIs and underwriting assumptions.

Destination Hub: Location has never mattered more. This new area spotlights placemaking, public-private partnerships, and the emerging and growth destinations creating the most compelling risk-adjusted opportunities across EMEA.

Where Ideas Meet and Deals Begin

IHIF EMEA is built for transaction-focused engagement. New structured networking formats for 2026 include:

Meeting of the Minds: Delegate-led topic discussions focused on the issues that matter most to participants.





Delegate-led topic discussions focused on the issues that matter most to participants. Off-Stage Chats: Direct one-to-one access to speakers immediately following their sessions.





Direct one-to-one access to speakers immediately following their sessions. Hosted Parallel Discussions: Expert-facilitated roundtables designed for deep, candid engagement on complex investment challenges.

Over 85 companies will present in the Exhibition Hall, showcasing the latest ventures, technologies and investment propositions redefining hospitality operations and guest experience.

Investing in the Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders

IHIF EMEA's commitment to the pipeline of future industry leaders is reflected in dedicated content, activations and networking for early-career professionals, including an Under 30 Reception and a live podcast session with SMACK Hospitality.

Registration

IHIF EMEA 2026 offers three pass types: the All Access Pass for full conference and networking access; the Investor Pass for investor-only sessions and curated peer networking; and the Under 30 Pass for emerging professionals. View full options and register at ihifemea.com/registrations .

Media passes: opremarketing@questex.com | Sponsorship: sponsorship brochure

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About IHIF EMEA

The International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA) connects global capital to opportunity across the EMEA hospitality market. By uniting the industry's most influential leaders from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, IHIF EMEA shapes the future of hospitality investment through three days of curated content, high-impact networking and deal-making. IHIF EMEA 2026 takes place 23-25 March at the InterContinental and Pullman Hotels, Berlin. ihifemea.com

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections - where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, Questex delivers measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Nav Kumararatne

IHIF EMEA

nkumararatne@questex.com

Meryl Franzman

IHIF EMEA