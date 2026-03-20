Musashi Japan by TAIMATSU Co., Ltd., a contemporary Japanese knife brand rooted in the spirit of craftsmanship and cultural harmony, has announced its newest experiential campaign: "Road to Shogun."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260320887471/en/

Designed as the brand's most ambitious customer journey to date, the campaign invites visitors to explore participating Musashi Japan stores while discovering the traditions, culture and craftsmanship that inspire the brand.

Inspired by the journey towards mastery, the experience encourages participants to progress through a series of ranks whilst visiting stores and unlocking rewards that celebrate elements of everyday Japanese culture.

At Musashi Japan, craftsmanship is not only about the final product, but also about the path taken to achieve mastery. The Road to Shogun reflects this philosophy by guiding customers through a journey that mirrors the dedication, curiosity and progression found in traditional Japanese craft.

Participants begin their journey by logging into the campaign's Journey Map or by receiving a campaign pamphlet at participating stores. As they visit locations and scan QR codes in-store, each visit is recorded and their progress advances along the Road to Shogun.

The journey unfolds through five ranks, each unlocking a reward inspired by Japanese culture:

First Rank Sticker Pack

A mark of the participant's first step towards becoming a shogun.

Second Rank Original Musashi Japan Tenugui

A traditional Japanese tenugui, a thin rectangular cotton cloth used for a variety of everyday purposes.

Third Rank Original Musashi Japan Chochin

A traditional chochin, the iconic Japanese paper lantern historically used for illumination and decoration.

Fourth Rank Musashi Japan Festival Wear

The official Musashi Japan traditional festival set, featuring a happi coat and cap inspired by classic Japanese festival attire.

Fifth Rank Premier Prize

Participants who complete the journey receive the Premier Prize: an original ukiyo-e print commissioned exclusively for Musashi Japan. Created by a Japanese artist in the traditional ukiyo-e style, the artwork celebrates Japanese craftsmanship and the cultural heritage behind Musashi Japan knives.

In addition to the rank rewards, customers who spend ¥100,000 or more in-store will receive an exclusive Musashi Japan emaki print, inspired by traditional illustrated scrolls depicting craftsmen at work and scenes of Japanese life.

The campaign is open to all customers visiting participating stores. Once a rank is unlocked, rewards can be claimed in-store by showing progress to Musashi Japan staff. Participants may collect all rewards they unlock during the journey, though each reward can only be received once.

"The path to mastery is never a single step. It is a journey shaped by exploration, dedication and respect for craft. Road to Shogun invites our customers to experience that journey with us."

About MUSASHI JAPAN by TAIMATSU

Musashi Japan blends traditional Japanese forging techniques with modern design, creating knives that embody precision, balance and aesthetic simplicity. Each blade represents the spirit of Japan's craftsmanship: timeless, disciplined and beautifully refined.

For more information, visit: https://www.musashihamono.com/pages/road-to-shogun-campaign

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260320887471/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

TAIMATSU Co., Ltd.

Email: help@tai-matsu.jp