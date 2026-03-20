House Buyers of America, Inc.: House Buyers of America Releases 2026 'Starter Home Cities List'

The national real estate firm's study analyzes where in America first-time homebuyers still have a shot at purchasing an entry-level home and building long-term equity.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / House Buyers of America has unveiled its first 'Starter Cities List,' a national analysis focused on identifying the cities in America that offer the best opportunities for first-time buyers.

"In 2026, a true starter home is one that provides a viable path to wealth-building without sacrificing market liquidity," said House Buyers of America CEO and founder Nick Ron. "There needs to be alignment between entry-level pricing and local wages. This ensures that the first rung on the property ladder is both reachable and structurally sound, and that's what we've seen with these results."

To identify where first-time buyers still have a viable path to ownership, House Buyers of America conducted a comprehensive analysis of the 200 largest U.S. metropolitan areas. The result is a ranking of more than 50 markets where entry-level homeownership is still accessible, competitive, and economically sound.

The top 10 cities on House Buyers of America's index were:

Charleston, WV (100.0 Index Value)

Peoria, IL (99.40)

Binghamton, NY (99.31)

Youngstown, OH (95.87)

Rockford, IL (93.42)

Topeka, KS (92.15)

Canton, OH (92.09)

Huntington, WV (87.16)

Erie, PA (85.46)

Toledo, OH (83.74)

This isn't as simple as ranking the cheapest cities in America. It's a data-driven evaluation of markets that balance affordability with demand, wage growth, and long-term equity potential.

Each of the qualifying metros received a Final Index Score based on three weighted pillars:

Momentum (50%): Our reconstructed 200-city ranking formula.

Access (30%): Absolute affordability.

Equity (20%): Five-year home value appreciation (January 2021-January 2026).

You can find the full study results, detailed methodology, and interactive ranking graphic here: https://www.housebuyersofamerica.com/blog/the-2026-starter-home-cities-list-where-first-time-buyers-still-have-a-real-shot

About House Buyers of America

House Buyers of America is a leading national home-buying company helping homeowners sell with confidence through a simple, transparent, and hassle-free process. Founded in 2001 and operating in 44 states, the company blends decades of real estate expertise with technology-driven operations to deliver speed, certainty, and consistent outcomes. House Buyers of America has been recognized for its industry impact, including Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year honors and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies.

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SOURCE: House Buyers of America, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/house-buyers-of-america-releases-2026-starter-home-cities-list-1149182