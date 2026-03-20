Homethrive Wins 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards Best in Class for Caregiving Innovation

Award Recognizes Homethrive's Platform for Scalable, Proactive Caregiving Support Delivering Measurable Impact Across the Benefits Ecosystem

NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Homethrive , the pioneering platform supporting the full family caregiving journey, has been named a 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award Best in Class winner in the "Total Rewards/Wellbeing - Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution" category. Homethive was recognized for its modern, scalable caregiving platform that combines always-on digital guidance with dedicated human expertise, helping employers support caregivers earlier while improving engagement, productivity, and retention.

Presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory in partnership with UNLEASH, the Lighthouse Tech Awards recognize HR technology providers delivering measurable impact across talent and workforce strategy. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process assessing product innovation, differentiation, proven outcomes, and market leadership representing just 1-2% of the global HR technology landscape.

This approach addresses one of the biggest challenges employers face when offering caregiving benefits: low utilization and limited impact. Homethrive's platform drives industry-leading engagement and measurable outcomes, helping organizations support employees while protecting productivity and retention.

What's New

Award-Winning Innovation: Homethrive has been honored as a 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award Winner and Best in Class in the "Total Rewards/Wellbeing - Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution" category.

Digital-first platform with expert guidance: Homethrive's platform provides employees with 24/7 access to personalized caregiving tools, resources, and care planning while dedicated Care Guides step in to provide expert coaching, coordination, and proactive support when needed.

Industry-leading utilization and engagement: By combining intuitive digital access with dedicated human advocacy, Homethrive removes the barriers that traditionally limit benefit adoption, driving significantly higher utilization and engagement than typical caregiving solutions.

Why it Matters

Now in its seventh year and previously known as the HR Tech Awards, the Lighthouse Tech Awards help HR leaders identify top-performing solutions that fundamentally advance how we hire, develop, and retain the modern workforce. Each entry is reviewed by an independent panel of HR practitioners, analysts and educators with a focus on innovation, usability, and measurable value.

With more than 50 million unpaid family caregivers in the United States , caregiving has become one of the most significant drivers of workforce disruption, impacting retention, productivity, and employee wellbeing. This recognition highlights Homethrive's commitment to delivering a scalable, high-impact solution that addresses one of the fastest-growing challenges facing today's workforce.

Quotes

"This recognition reflects the core problem employers are trying to solve: caregiving benefits have historically been expensive, underutilized, and difficult to scale," said Dave Jacobs, CEO of Homethrive. "Homethrive was built differently. Our digital-first platform makes caregiving support easy to access anytime, while our dedicated Care Guides provide expert, hands-on help when employees need it most. That combination drives the high utilization employers have been missing and the measurable impact they're looking for in retention, productivity, and workforce stability."

"Homethrive addresses a challenge many employers acknowledge but struggle to solve: the real impact of caregiving on performance and retention," said Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel. "The thousands of hours saved and strong retention results show this is more than a feel-good benefit; it's a practical solution that gives employees time back and employers measurable return."

Read the full list of 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards winners here.

About Homethrive

From childcare to elder care, autism to Alzheimer's, and even after loss, Homethrive supports the full spectrum of family caregiving challenges. The company's all-in-one platform blends predictive technology with human connection to deliver proactive, personalized support for every family. Homethrive is offered as an employee benefit by leading employers, and through select health plans and insurance providers. Learn more at www.homethrive.com .

Media Contacts

Escalate PR for Homethrive

Homethrive@Escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Homethrive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/homethrive-wins-2026-lighthouse-tech-awards-best-in-class-for-ca-1149232