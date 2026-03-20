ASCP Supports Quality Measure Reform Following OIG Antipsychotic Use Reports

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) today issued the following statement regarding the two reports released by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) on March 19, 2026, concerning the use of antipsychotic drugs in nursing homes: "Nursing Homes' Inappropriate Use of Antipsychotic Drugs Poses a Risk to Residents" (OEI-02-23-00200) and the companion report on inappropriate schizophrenia diagnoses to mask misuse (OEI-02-23-00201).

ASCP, again, commends the OIG for its careful investigation into concerns regarding medication risks to patients. The reports based on 40 special focus nursing homes from 2018-2021 provide valuable insights by highlighting alarming instances of potentially inappropriate antipsychotic use - particularly among residents with dementia - and underscores the challenges in medication management, resident safety, and regulatory compliance in certain facilities during challenging times prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In particular, the examination of schizophrenia diagnoses to mask misuse has compelled CMS to consider changes to the 14-year-old quality measure driving these practices. ASCP commends CMS for this consideration and has long supported reform to this quality measure that would take into account concordant documentation on the rationale, efficacy and safety of the medications by the care team. A more robust measure that differentiates appropriate and inappropriate use would benefit residents, caregivers, providers, facilities and surveyors.

The OIG findings emphasize the critical role of consultant pharmacists in skilled nursing facilities. Pharmacists perform monthly, admission and change in status drug regimen reviews, identify potential irregularities, recommend dose reductions or discontinuations when clinically appropriate, and collaborate closely with interdisciplinary teams to optimize therapy, reduce risks, and promote resident-centered care.

We encourage Quality Improvement Organizations (QIOs) to build on the OIG's recommendations by expanding targeted educational initiatives and resources for pharmacists, medical directors and care teams, and other stakeholders.

ASCP remains committed to advocating for policies and evidence-based practices that prioritize medication safety, the appropriate use of psychotropics, and the full integration of Age-Friendly pharmacists' expertise in long-term care settings. We stand ready to partner with CMS, OIG, QIOs, and other stakeholders to advance these shared goals for the benefit of older adults.

About ASCP:

The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) is the only international professional society devoted to optimal medication management and improved health outcomes for all older persons. ASCP's members manage and improve drug therapy and improve the quality of life of geriatric patients and other individuals residing in a variety of environments, including nursing facilities, sub-acute care and assisted living facilities, psychiatric hospitals, hospice programs, and home and community-based care.

CONTACT:

Melissa Blacketer

Senior Director of Communications

mblacketer@ascp.com

703.739.1311

SOURCE: ASCP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ascp-supports-quality-measure-reform-following-oig-antipsychotic-use-1150023