RedChip Companies, Inc.: Off The Hook Yachts and Enlivex Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American:OTH) and Enlivex Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

OTH: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/oth_access

ENLV: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/enlv_access

Brian John, CEO of Off The Hook, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's AI-driven trading platform that is transforming the fragmented used boat market. In the interview, John explains how Off The Hook functions as a market maker for pre-owned boats, leveraging proprietary technology developed over more than a decade to accurately price assets and facilitate real-time transactions between buyers and sellers nationwide. He highlights the company's ability to generate revenue by acting as one of the largest buyers and sellers of used boats in the U.S., while expanding margins through its vertically integrated ecosystem, including financing, insurance, warranties, and maintenance services offered through its Azure Funding platform. John also outlines key growth drivers, including the recent acquisition of Apex Marine, which is expected to contribute incremental revenue, reduce operating costs, and establish strategic marina-based sales and service hubs, as well as the company's expanded floorplan capacity, which significantly increases purchasing power and supports accelerated inventory turnover and national market penetration.

Oren Hershkovitz, CEO of Enlivex, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's differentiated dual-engine strategy combining clinical-stage longevity therapeutics with a digital asset treasury model. In the interview, Hershkovitz explains how Allocetra, the company's macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy, is designed to restore immune homeostasis and address inflammatory and degenerative conditions associated with aging, supported by positive clinical data in knee osteoarthritis demonstrating meaningful pain reduction and functional improvement. He also highlights Enlivex's pioneering RAIN-based treasury strategy, established through a $212 million private placement, which provides investors with exposure to the rapidly growing decentralized prediction markets ecosystem. The discussion further covers the company's opportunity to accumulate RAIN tokens through an active, yield-generating treasury model, its exclusive option to acquire additional tokens at an attractive fixed price, and how this dual-engine approach-spanning biotechnology innovation and digital financial infrastructure-positions Enlivex for non-correlated, long-term value creation.

OTH and ENLV are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Off The Hook

Founded in 2012, Off The Hook YS Inc. is a vertically integrated, AI-powered marine marketplace transforming how boats are bought, sold, and financed across the United States. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep transaction data, and a national acquisition network, the Company increases speed, transparency, and inventory velocity across boat brokerage, wholesale trading, auctions, financing, and marine services, with an integrated ecosystem that includes Autograph Yacht Group, Azure Funding, and proprietary lead-generation platforms. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Off The Hook is rapidly expanding its national footprint and market share within the $57 billion U.S. marine industry.

About Enlivex

Enlivex is a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury. The Company is advancing Allocetra, an advanced clinical-stage immunotherapy targeting age-related osteoarthritis and other inflammatory conditions associated with aging.

In addition to its clinical programs, Enlivex operates a prediction markets treasury strategy built around the RAIN protocol, the leading decentralized prediction markets infrastructure on Arbitrum. This dual-engine structure combines the development of quality longevity therapeutics with exposure to the emerging prediction markets ecosystem.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/off-the-hook-yachts-and-enlivex-interviews-to-air-on-the-redchip-1150080