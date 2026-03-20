Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company"), a leading provider of patented clean technology solutions that reduce both cost and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, provides an update on its previously announced international contract for the supply and installation of up to 60 HALO SE Crown Mount lighting systems.

Manufacturing of the HALO SE Crown Mount units continues to progress at the Company's Crossfield, Alberta facility. Deliveries are expected to commence in late Q2 and continue through Q3, with the Company remaining on schedule across both production and delivery.

The Company continues to monitor developments in the Middle East, with no impact to expected delivery at this time.

"We are executing exactly as planned," said Riley Taggart, CEO of Cleantek. "Manufacturing at our Crossfield facility is progressing on schedule, and we remain fully aligned with our delivery timeline. This contract reinforces the strength of our manufacturing capabilities and our ability to deliver at scale for both North American and international customers."

Following successful deployments in 2025, Cleantek continues to see growing international demand for its solutions. The HALO SE Crown Mount systems are engineered for demanding industrial environments, delivering reliable, high-intensity lighting to support safe and efficient operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website or view the corporate presentation.

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek Industries designs, manufactures, and deploys performance-driven industrial technologies that lower costs and enhance efficiency in wastewater and lighting applications. The Company's patented, field-proven systems provide reliable, scalable solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America and international markets.

Focussed on strong execution and expanding market reach, Cleantek is positioned to accelerate growth and expand its global footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected improved financial flexibility, additional growth, potential expansion, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and EcoSteam wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289316

Source: Cleantek Industries Inc.