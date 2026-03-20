Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Audrey Hyams Romoff, founder and CEO of OverCat, a Toronto-based communications agency, is pleased to announce her participation as a speaker at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, marketing, communications, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America), the conference brings together industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, wealth creation, visibility, and sustainable career and business growth.

Audrey Hyams Romoff's panel session Visibility That Converts and Builds Trust: Influence, Creators and New Media will focus on how authentic content builds credibility, forges connection and influences conversion. This session will explore how the cult of personality is a key driver in today's fragmented marketing landscape and how to manage the delicate balance between corporate messaging and compelling content.

"Technology, algorithms and consumer appetites are influencing communications strategy at a whiplash pace. Having the opportunity to connect with other women in the PR industry to discuss the ramifications of these changes is essential. This conference allows us to analyze the opportunities and navigate the landmines together," said Audrey Hyams Romoff.

The 2026 conference agenda includes five expert-led panels featuring over 25 industry leaders, covering topics such as modern communications strategy, artificial intelligence, wellbeing and high performance, visibility and influence, and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026 are available at womeninpr.com

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering on the 2026 WorkWell Conference.

About Audrey Hyams Romoff

Audrey Hyams Romoff is the founder and CEO of OverCat Communications, a public relations agency known for working with high-profile brands including Victoria's Secret, Birks, Longines and Estée Lauder. Over the course of her career, she has led campaigns with A-list talent such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Shania Twain, and Katy Perry. In November 2025, Audrey published her memoir, The Ripple Eclipse: Turning the Tide of Inherited Trauma, which explores four generations of women in her family and how secrecy can have devastating consequences. Audrey's second book about how personal communication plays a role in corporate success will be published in January 2027.





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About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289193

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.