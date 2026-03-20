Today, Elve announced the successful demonstration of a full-duplex, bi-directional wireless radio transmission at E-band using Elve's Vermillion TWTA technology with Nokia Wavence UBT-m point-to-point radios.

This marks a first in the history of the telecommunications industry.

The initial transmission test results show more than ten times the transmitpower of the most powerful mmWave backhaul radios on the market today, while maintaining a data rate of 10 Gbps.

This proof of concept paves the way for Elve and Nokia to jointly explore technological advancements in wireless point-to-point solutions, with the potential to revolutionize critical services connectivity, supporting high data rates over longer distances.

Giuseppe Targia, General Manager of the Nokia Microwave Business Group, said: "Nokia Microwave is committed to pushing the boundaries of wireless backhaul with innovative technologies that deliver enhanced capacity. Our successful proof of concept with Elve, which significantly boosts the performance of our Nokia Wavence UBT-m radios, represents a crucial step toward achieving extreme wireless transport capabilities in E-band technology. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Elve to further advance the limits of both E-band and D-band radio solutions."

High-power microwave and mmWave radio links provide an ideal solution to bring low-latency, cost-efficient, and reliable high-data-rate connectivity to remote areas, while also enabling high-density, high-performance 6G backhaul. Microwave links can be deployed rapidly in case of emergencies and natural disasters, bringing instant cellular connectivity to virtually any location.

"Elve was built to unlock access to mmWave power at scale, enabling higher data rates wirelessly for space and terrestrial applications," said Diana Gamzina, Founder and CEO of Elve. "The team at Elve is proud of this joint, first-ever technology demonstration achieved with Nokia, one of the leading visionary cellular equipment providers."

Nokia Wavence webpage: https://www.nokia.com/mobile-networks/microwave-transport/

About Elve

Elve develops high-power mmWave amplification technologies designed for scalable manufacturing and high-efficiency RF systems. The company's TWTAs support applications including satellite communications, sensing, and advanced RF infrastructure across frequencies from Ka-band through W-band. Elvespeed.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260320134132/en/

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Media Contact

Ryan Conroy

Vice President, Business Development

marketing@elvespeed.com