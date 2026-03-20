Remergify, Inc.: ReadySetFundGrow Announces South Dade AI Edge Micro-Datacenter and Opportunity Zone Investment Platform

HOMESTEAD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Farrington Capital Group and its subsidiary, ReadySetFundGrow (RSFG), announced the launch of the FishBowl, an AI edge micro-datacenter located in South Miami-Dade and structured as an investment platform within a federally designated Opportunity Zone.

The project is designed to support next-generation compute infrastructure with 1,600-amp power capacity, high-density deployment readiness, and flexibility across NVIDIA, AMD, or hybrid GPU architectures depending on workload requirements and operating strategy.

The launch comes as enterprise infrastructure planning continues to shift toward workloads that require stable, localized, and auditable compute environments. RSFG's view is that the market is moving toward placement decisions based on power availability, data governance, and operational control rather than cloud dependency alone.

Infrastructure Thesis

AI adoption is creating sustained demand for compute environments that can support always-on inference, regulated data handling, and higher-density hardware configurations. NVIDIA's GPU-ready data center guidance identifies liquid cooling and AI-optimized designs as key enablers of materially higher density than traditional air-cooled facilities, while AMD continues to broaden the range of enterprise GPU deployment options available to operators.

For investors, this supports a thesis centered on constrained power assets rather than traditional data center square footage. The FishBowl is intended to serve as a localized infrastructure platform capable of supporting enterprise users, colocated deployments, and workloads that require physical proximity, governance, and control.

Opportunity Zone Structure

The project is being positioned for Qualified Opportunity Fund participation, allowing eligible investors to deploy capital gains into an Opportunity Zone vehicle. The IRS notes that QOF investments may provide tax deferral on eligible gains through December 31, 2026, subject to applicable rules and holding-period requirements.

RSFG is aligning the project with long-term infrastructure demand and a capital structure designed to attract investors seeking both tax efficiency and exposure to AI-related physical infrastructure.

Investment Considerations

The project is built around four core considerations:

Power availability is the primary constraint in AI infrastructure deployment.

Stable inference and production workloads increasingly favor localized compute environments.

Vendor flexibility across NVIDIA, AMD, or hybrid configurations improves deployment optionality.

Auditability and governance remain central requirements for enterprise adoption.

"The FishBowl reflects our belief that physical infrastructure is becoming a strategic asset class again," said Alfred Farrington II, VP of Business Development & Community Outreach. "Our focus is on disciplined deployment, power planning, and infrastructure that can support the requirements of enterprise AI over time."

About ReadySetFundGrow

ReadySetFundGrow (RSFG) is a technology infrastructure and economic development platform that combines a micro-datacenter, incubator, and investment model. The company focuses on connecting physical assets, technical enablement, and Opportunity Zone capital into a single operating framework.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

ReadySetFundGrow

stuart@readysetfundgrow.com

www.ReadySetFundGrow.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/readysetfundgrow-announces-south-dade-ai-edge-micro-datacenter-and-opportunity-1150087