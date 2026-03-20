German engineering firm BEC?Energie Consult has developed a substructure for low-mounted agrivoltaics designed to provide cost-efficient installation while supporting crop growth and livestock management, with the potential to enhance economic viability.A recent study by Germany's Thünen Institute has raised questions about the economic viability and broader societal benefits of agrivoltaic systems, particularly those built with elevated mounting structures. High upfront costs combined with relatively low land-use efficiency often make such systems difficult to operate profitably without subsidies. ...

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