XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.: XPPen Launches Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2), an All-Round Drawing Display with Master-Level Color Performance and X-Touch Solution

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen, a global leader in digital art innovation, today unveiled its new flagship drawing display, the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2). Combining professional-grade color performance with advanced X-Touch solution on a 27-inch 4K 120Hz screen, this flagship model offers a transformative creative experience, enabling professional creators to push the boundaries of their craft with stunning color fidelity and an intuitive, efficient workflow.

"At XPPen, we remain committed to advancing digital art technology and empowering creators with professional tools and premium drawing experience," said Brian Huang, Marketing Director at XPPen. "Positioned as Color Master Touchscreen Drawing Display, the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) sets a new standard for flagship displays, offering large-format workspace, high performance, and efficient workflow for professional creators. It completes XPPen's premium professional lineup with the Artist Pro series spanning from 14 to 27 inches, offering creators a clear upgrade path as their ambitions grow."

Master-Level Color Performance: Rich Fidelity

The Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) supports 1.07 billion colors with 99% Adobe RGB, 99% sRGB, and 97% Display P3 color gamut coverage, delivering master-level color fidelity and nuanced gradations of light and shadow for artwork that feels true to life. Calman Verified and factory-calibrated to Delta E < 1, it ensures out-of-box accuracy and professional color performance-further supported by the included XPPen ColorMaster color management software.

Advanced X-Touch Solution: Intelligent Workflow

The Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) integrates the advanced X-Touch Solution, a cutting-edge touch control system designed for intuitive and responsive interaction. With support for Windows and macOS touch gestures, creators can get up and running from day one. Ten-point multi-touch enables precise on-screen actions-including pinch-to-zoom, rotation, and fluid canvas navigation-ensuring every movement responds with accuracy and immediacy. Fully customizable gestures, together with user-defined non-touch zones that effectively prevent accidental touches, allow creators to tailor controls to their workflow, minimizing interruptions and maintaining creative flow.

27-Inch 4K 120Hz Mega Display: Immersive Clarity

For professionals who think and create at scale, the 27-inch display offers an expansive workspace that allows creators to view their entire artwork without constant zooming or panning. With 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, it delivers exceptional clarity while significantly reducing brush latency and minimizing motion blur during fast strokes.

Its new-gen luminous etched glass, measuring just 0.7 mm thin, increases light transmittance by 30% compared to previous generations, delivering a cleaner, brighter surface that retains a natural paper-like feel while reducing fingerprints and minimizing glare. Meanwhile, TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light certification ensures long-lasting comfort during extended creative sessions.

Studio-Grade Integration: Professional Efficiency

Designed for professional creators and creative studios, the display ships with a comprehensive suite of accessories to enhance user experience and workflow. Its adjustable stand supports single-handed angle adjustment from 16° to 72° for all-day ergonomic comfort. Dual X3 Pro styli-the X3 Pro Slim Stylus and the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus-each deliver industry-leading 16,384 pressure levels, enabling natural and precise control across the full range of stroke variation. A wireless keyboard features a 10×4 grid of fully customizable shortcut keys for instant access to essential commands. With broad compatibility across Windows, macOS, Android, ChromeOS, and Linux, the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) integrates seamlessly into any creative setup, whether switching between devices or software.

Pricing and Availability

The XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) will be available starting March 20, 2026, priced at $1,899. For more information, please visit: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-pro-27-gen-2.html (Pricing and availability may vary by region).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932440/image_5030436_22872541.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932441/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932442/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xppen-launches-artist-pro-27-gen-2-an-all-round-drawing-display-with-master-level-color-performance-and-x-touch-solution-302713129.html