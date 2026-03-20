Eco Innovation Group, Inc. Appoints Brian Vitale as Director of Aviation to Support Commercial Deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), a company focused on building a publicly traded platform for next-generation sustainable fuel technologies, has appointed Brian Vitale as Director of Aviation, strengthening the Company's operational leadership as it advances the commercialization of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and synthetic fuel technologies through its pending acquisition of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc.

Mr. Vitale brings more than 45 years of aviation experience across commercial airline operations, military aviation, aircraft maintenance, and aviation safety leadership, adding direct operational depth as the Company transitions from development into execution and real-world deployment.

Vitale recently completed a 34 year career as a Captain with American Airlines, where he operated across multiple aircraft platforms including the Boeing 737, 757, 767, 777, Airbus A320, and Fokker 100, with extensive experience in both domestic and international operations. His background includes direct exposure to fuel performance, operational efficiency, safety protocols, and airline decision making, providing a practical foundation for evaluating and integrating new fuel technologies into active airline environments.

Prior to his airline career, Vitale served as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot and aviation officer, flying UH-1 and UH-60 aircraft. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism and additional honors for life saving missions during the Great Mississippi Flood of 1993, and also served as an Aviation Safety Officer and instructor, reinforcing a long-standing focus on safety, training, and operational discipline.

He began his aviation career as an FAA certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanic, providing deep technical knowledge of aircraft systems, propulsion, fuel systems, and maintenance standards. This combination of pilot, mechanic, and safety leadership positions him to bridge the gap between engineering development and airline adoption as ECOX advances its GTL and CTL fuel platforms.

As Director of Aviation, Vitale will support airline engagement, certification pathways, and operational validation, with a focus on aligning fuel performance with real-world airline requirements and supporting the integration of synthetic fuel technologies into commercial aviation environments.

"Brian has spent his career inside real aviation environments, not around them. He understands how airlines actually operate, how decisions get made, and what it takes to introduce something new into that system. That matters at this stage. As we move into execution, the priority is making sure what we are building translates directly into operational reality and can be adopted without friction," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. commented, "Brian brings a combination of operational, technical, and safety experience that is difficult to replicate. As we move toward commercialization of our GTL and CTL technologies, his perspective will be critical in ensuring alignment with airline requirements and accelerating adoption."

The Company continues to build out its leadership team in parallel with the advancement of the Kepler GTL transaction and its broader intellectual property and commercialization strategy, positioning ECOX to support the growing demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel and next-generation synthetic fuel solutions.

To learn more about Kepler GTL's modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on strategic transactions and public market platforms designed to facilitate growth opportunities for operating businesses. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL's patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL's technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com

SOURCE: Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eco-innovation-group-inc.-ecox-appoints-brian-vitale-as-director-1150092