Sweden's Ionautics has advanced its platinum-based hydrogen catalyst toward full-scale industrial production, while thyssenkrupp nucera has signed contracts for 300 MW of alkaline electrolysis capacity in Spain and 260 MW in India.Ionautics has advanced its platinum-based hydrogen catalyst technology toward full-scale industrial production, with funding from the Swedish Energy Agency. The company and its partners - the Royal Institute of Technology and the RISE Research Institute of Sweden - spent more than five years researching vapor-deposited porous iridium layers for green hydrogen production. ...

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