JinkoSolar has appointed Cao Haiyun as chief executive, while PowerChina has shortlisted 26 suppliers for a 31 GW solar module tender for 2026.JinkoSolar has appointed Cao Haiyun as CEO following the departure of Chen Kangping, who stepped down from the role and was elected vice chairman of the board while remaining a director. The company also named Jiang Rui as vice president and board secretary, and Chang Chen as CFO. JinkoSolar said the changes are part of a broader effort to strengthen management structure and succession planning, and do not affect its controlling shareholders or board composition. ...

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