Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Secures Multi Event Festival Partnership for Adios Spirits, Anchoring New Mexico Launch With RNDC and Activating Across Arizona Markets

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) today announced a multi-event strategic partnership positioning its flagship brand, Adios Spirits, as an official Ready to Drink partner across premier live music festival platforms, including:

Boots in the Park Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 15 and 16, 2026

Party in the Park Tucson, Arizona on October 17, 2026

Boots in the Park Tucson, Arizona on October 18, 2026

The Albuquerque event alone is expected to attract more than 70,000 attendees, creating one of the largest high-density consumer environments in the region. The lineup features Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Carín León, Jessie Murph, and Koe Wetzel, delivering broad audience reach across country, crossover, and multicultural demographics.

POWERING NEW MEXICO MARKET ENTRY WITH RNDC

This partnership directly supports Kultura Brands' expansion into New Mexico in collaboration with RNDC, aligning large-scale consumer exposure with active distribution rollout.

By entering the market with both on-shelf availability and immediate consumer engagement at scale, the Company is establishing a launch model designed to accelerate trial, drive early retail demand, and support sustained velocity across key accounts.

This execution reflects a disciplined approach where distribution and demand generation are deployed simultaneously, increasing efficiency and improving reorder potential.

EXPANDING REGIONAL PRESENCE INTO ARIZONA

In addition to New Mexico, the partnership includes multiple activations across Arizona, further extending the Company's footprint in key Southwest markets.

These events provide additional opportunities to engage consumers, support retail partners, and reinforce brand presence through consistent, high impact exposure.

FULL SCALE INTEGRATION ACROSS THE FESTIVAL PLATFORM

Adios Spirits will be integrated across all major consumer touchpoints throughout the festival ecosystem, including:

Featured RTD SKU across all general admission and VIP bars

Main stage LED screen exposure with rotating brand messaging

Festival wide bar top branding and menu placement

Dedicated 20 by 20 branded activation footprint

Inclusion across email, social, and digital campaigns

Retail sweepstakes including VIP tickets and artist meet and greets

Event intellectual property rights for retail and promotional use

On-site engagement with influencers, distributors, and retail partners

This level of integration positions Adios Spirits to connect with consumers at the point of discovery, trial, and amplification.

EXECUTION DRIVEN LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands, stated:

"This is a disciplined approach to market entry. We are aligning distribution with immediate consumer exposure at scale, which allows us to build awareness and drive demand at the same time. New Mexico is an important market for us, and this activation creates the right conditions for strong early performance."

Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer of Kultura Brands, added:

"We're all about strong execution right now. Our inventory, distribution, and activation are locked in and fully aligned as we head into these markets. That kind of alignment doesn't just get product on shelves, it drives real movement and sets the stage for repeat orders.

If you're going to be at any of these events, swing by the booth, say hi, and enjoy some ADIOS."

Michael Derrick, Chief Marketing Officer of Kultura Brands, commented:

"These events give us access to a high concentration of consumers in a short period of time. Our strategy is to convert that exposure into trial and then into repeat behavior through coordinated on-site and digital activation."

A representative from the Boots in the Park festival team stated:

"We are focused on delivering a premium experience for our fans, and Adios Spirits is a strong addition to that environment. The brand aligns well with our audience and enhances the overall festival experience."

CULTURAL SCALE AND CONSUMER ALIGNMENT

With more than 70,000 attendees expected in Albuquerque and additional reach across Arizona markets, these events provide access to a broad and highly engaged audience.

The diversity of the lineup reflects current consumer trends, bringing together country, crossover, and multicultural audiences in a single environment. This convergence creates a strong platform for brand introduction, trial, and ongoing engagement.

In addition to on-site exposure, these events generate extended reach through social media, artist-driven amplification, and post-event content, creating a multiplier effect beyond attendance.

CLEAR POSITIONING WITHIN BROADER COMPANY STRATEGY

This partnership represents a focused execution within Kultura Brands' broader growth strategy and relates specifically to Adios Spirits and its market expansion efforts.

The Company continues to advance multiple initiatives across its platform and will introduce each with clear positioning and timing.

ACCELERATING MOMENTUM INTO 2026

Kultura Brands is scaling Adios Spirits through a combination of:

Strategic distribution partnerships across key U.S. markets

High-impact experiential marketing platforms

Retail and on-premise integration tied to live events

Influencer and digital amplification strategies

The Company expects these initiatives to drive increased brand awareness, trial, and repeat purchase behavior as it expands nationally.

ABOUT KULTURA BRANDS, INC.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID LTNC) is building a next-generation platform focused on launching and scaling premium beverage and lifestyle brands through cultural alignment, strategic partnerships, and national distribution.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACT

Kultura Brands

ir@kulturabrands.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future performance, growth prospects, market expansion, distribution execution, consumer demand, strategic initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory developments, changes in consumer demand, competitive market conditions, supply chain constraints, manufacturing and distribution challenges, capital availability, execution risks, strategic partnership performance, and general economic conditions.

Kultura Brands, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-otc-ltnc-secures-multi-event-festival-partnership-for-adi-1150093