PBS Aerospace Awarded U.S. Air Force Prime Contract to Support Family of Affordable Mass Munitions

$3 Million OTA Contract Marks Company's First Publicly Disclosed U.S. Government Prime Award and Strengthens Its Role as a Direct Industrial Partner to the U.S. Air Force

ROSWELL, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / PBS Aerospace, a member of the PBS GROUP and the leading manufacturer of precision made turbojet engines purpose-built for the modern battlefield, today announced it has been awarded a $3 million prime contract with the U.S. Air Force through an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) mechanism. The contract supports efforts to provide reliable propulsion systems that meet the affordability targets and production demands of the Family of Affordable Mass Munitions (FAMM) and other active U.S. Air Force programs.

The award represents PBS Aerospace's first publicly disclosed prime contract with the U.S. government - a meaningful distinction that positions the company as a direct industrial partner to the U.S. Air Force, not simply a component provider in a larger supply chain. As a prime contractor, PBS Aerospace holds contractual accountability for delivery and performance at the program level.

PBS Aerospace's small turbojet engines power unmanned, attritable systems where scalability, affordability, and reliability are critical operational requirements. The company's Roswell, Georgia facility is actively scaling production to fulfill this contract and existing commitments, reflecting a real and growing contribution to the U.S. defense industrial base.

"PBS GROUP's investment in U.S. defense manufacturing is what made this contract possible," said Petr Kádner, CEO of PBS GROUP. "Our focus on scalable, affordable propulsion positions PBS Aerospace to support the growing operational requirements of American and allied forces."

"This prime contract is a direct result of our team's commitment to American defense manufacturing," said William Didden, Owner of PBS GROUP. "It signals our intent to deepen PBS Aerospace's role as a trusted, scalable partner within the U.S. defense industrial base."

"This contract is an important milestone for PBS Aerospace and a strong validation of the role we are building in the U.S. defense industrial base," said Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace. "It reflects the confidence the U.S. Air Force has placed in our team, our propulsion technology, and our ability to scale production in the United States to support mission-critical unmanned systems. We are building more than engines in Roswell, we are building responsive American manufacturing capacity for the Air Force's critical needs."

The contract reinforces PBS Aerospace's strategic role within the U.S. defense industrial base at a time when the Department of War is prioritizing domestic production capacity and speed-to-scale for unmanned systems. PBS Aerospace's Roswell facility was stood up in under a year demonstrating the company's ability to move at the speed required by today's defense environment.

PBS Aerospace is a subsidiary of PBS GROUP, a Czech-based industrial group with a decades-long history of engineering precision propulsion systems for defense and aerospace customers worldwide. The Roswell, Georgia facility represents PBS GROUP's dedicated U.S. manufacturing presence, purpose-built to serve American defense programs and allied partners.

About PBS Aerospace

PBS Aerospace Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of PBS GROUP, an engineering holding company and has been an established brand for over 200 years. PBS Aerospace Inc. has had a presence in the U.S. market for more than 10 years and focuses on providing highly reliable turbojet engines for the U.S. Department of War and commercial customers. For more information, visit https://www.pbsaerospace.com .

About PBS GROUP

PBS GROUP, a manufacturer of aviation technology, is synonymous with innovation in the field of high-precision engineering. It is a renowned manufacturer of jet engines. With its main production facility in Velká Bíteš and growing production capacities in the USA, the company has become a major global player in the field of defense and civil technologies. PBS GROUP has long been involved in the development of modern aviation technologies that support the defense projects of NATO and its allies, as well as in civil aviation.

PBS Aerospace Media Contact:

PBS@Escalatepr.com

https://www.pbsaerospace.com

SOURCE: PBS Aerospace

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/pbs-aerospace-awarded-u.s.-air-force-prime-contract-to-support-family-of-affo-1150088