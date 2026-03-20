Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, Volatus Aerospace Inc. ("Volatus" or the "Company") (TSX: FLT) and members of the executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.





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Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-based global aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed operational aviation services, sovereign RPAS manufacturing, autonomy software, counter-UAS capability, and Arctic ISR systems. Founded in 2018, the Company now operates across the globe with facilities and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, the USA, South America, and Norway. Volatus provides aerial intelligence, inspection, logistics, surveillance, training, and autonomous aerial solutions supporting defence, infrastructure, energy, public safety, national security missions, healthcare, and government operations.

For more information, please visit: volatusaerospace.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289330

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange