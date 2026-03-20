With reference to an announcement made public by Heimar hf. (symbol: HEIMAR) on March 20, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of March 23, 2026.

ISIN IS0000021301 Company name Heimar hf. Total share capital before the reduction 2.021.901.137 shares Reduction in share capital 54.523.000 shares Total share capital following the reduction 1.967.378.137 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol HEIMAR Orderbook ID 88769