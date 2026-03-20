With reference to an announcement made public by Heimar hf. (symbol: HEIMAR) on March 20, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of March 23, 2026.
|ISIN
|IS0000021301
|Company name
|Heimar hf.
|Total share capital before the reduction
|2.021.901.137 shares
|Reduction in share capital
|54.523.000 shares
|Total share capital following the reduction
|1.967.378.137 shares
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|HEIMAR
|Orderbook ID
|88769
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