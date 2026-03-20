Baker Tilly: Trends in State and Local Government ERP Implementation: Risks, Requirements and Oracle Capabilities That Drive Success

Authored by Baker Tilly's Jeff Haynes, Dan Hedden and Ben Penick

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / State and local governments have different needs than private companies when implementing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. They work with tighter budgets, face more regulatory oversight, deal with aging workforces and operate under constant public scrutiny. ERP implementation success needs a real understanding of government accounting, treasury management and how public finance departments actually work. At Baker Tilly, we bring this unique combination: depth of expertise in government accounting, coupled with deep Oracle Cloud know-how. From our experiences with state and local clients, we have consolidated the following insights to inform prospective organizations as they embark on their Oracle Cloud ERP journey.

How local government organizations are different

Government does not pursue profit. They manage risk, meet compliance and respond to constant pressures from nature to politics. Technology decisions in this sector are often reactive rather than strategic. A failed audit, key staff departures, an inability to close the books - any of these factors can trigger urgent modernization efforts with compressed timelines and inadequate planning.

Government technology projects also involve competing stakeholder interests. Elected officials focus on public perception. Finance directors prioritize audit compliance. Information technology (IT) departments care about stability and security. On top of that, the public visibility of major technology investments slows down decisions.

Achieving buy-in: Three critical stakeholder to address

Treasury management: Treasury management is where government ERP implementations most often fail. The complexity of fund accounting, cash pooling, investment tracking and bank reconciliations creates significant configuration challenges. Common failures include late or failed bank reconciliations, fund balance calculation errors, investment tracking deficiencies and intergovernmental transactions that process incorrectly. Therefore, treasury management requires dedicated focus during requirements gathering, configuration and testing, with subject matter experts actively involved throughout. Controller's office and front-line users: When IT departments drive implementations without meaningful finance department input, systems get configured in ways that do not reflect how work actually gets done. The consequences of these decisions surface after go-live, when they are far more expensive to fix. Finance staff face pressures that make engagement difficult:they cannot pause operations to meet statutory deadlines, they have limited time for training and they can often view system changes as threats to their roles and established routines. Successful implementations bring finance leadership into project governance from the start, ensuring decisions reflect operational realities. Project management: Generic project management experience is insufficient in this sector. Effective project managers in this space must simultaneously understand ERP systems, governmental accounting, as well as the pressures influencing decisions within the organization. Key areas of government accounting knowledge include fund accounting structures, intergovernmental revenue recognition, modified accrual accounting and the reporting requirements of annual financial reports and single audits.

The priorities of government finance departments

Daily operations: Finance staff want to complete their work reliably and on time. Transformation is successful when it addresses workload and stress reduction, not just capability expansion. Audit compliance: Audit findings carry serious consequences in government, like media coverage, potential impacts on credit ratings and legislative scrutiny. Any system that jeopardizes audit readiness escalates immediately to the executive level. Annual financial reporting: Governments typically have six months from fiscal year-end to close books, compile financial statements and notes, complete an external audit and submit their Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). Complexity far exceeds commercial reporting requirements and failure to meet deadlines carries bond rating and reputational consequences. Grant compliance: Federal grant funds come with strict reporting requirements and recapture risk. Proper reporting, project-based accounting and single audit compliance capabilities are essential, not optional. Budgeting and forecasting: Executives and legislative leadership need dynamic planning tools to account for the rigor and complexity of state and local planning and budgeting cycles. Many organizations currently manage this through spreadsheets or external consultants.

Common post go-live challenges

It's worth noting that the most persistent post-implementation problems have little to do with the software itself. They stem from how the project was structured, managed and executed.

Change adoption: Employees who have performed the same function for a long tenure need to understand how new systems make their work easier, not just different. Effective change management treats adoption as a core project workstream, not an afterthought. Data quality and conversion: Poor data conversion is a damaging post-implementation issue. Financial data errors prevent organizations from key tasks, such as managing treasury, completing annual reports, tracking grants and maintaining budgets. These errors can ultimately snowball and disable finance operations. Skills and training: Key resources often lack the technical sophistication that is common in large commercial organizations. Role-specific, hands-on training that is reflective of real job tasks and supported by clear process documentation (and often accompanied by sustained post-go-live assistance) outperforms standard training approaches.

Oracle Cloud capabilities that address government needs

EPM Narrative Reporting: Oracle enterprise performance management (EPM) can automate ACFR production, replacing the time-intensive process of assembling reports from spreadsheets and disparate systems. Organizations can generate financial statements, note disclosures and supplementary information directly from the platform. Grant management and project accounting: Oracle Cloud supports project-based cost accounting, effort reporting for personnel on multiple funding sources, indirect cost allocation and federal reporting formats. These capabilities convert grant administration from a manual, high-risk process into an automated workflow with built-in compliance controls. Risk management and internal control: Oracle's Fusion Data Intelligence (FDI) and enterprise risk management tools provide automated segregation of duties monitoring, continuous control testing, fraud detection and audit trail documentation.

How we can help

Baker Tilly is a premier Oracle PartnerNetwork Member, with global capabilities across Oracle's Cloud platforms, including Analytics, EPM, ERP, HCM and SCM. We help public sector entities achieve their digital transformation initiatives with a unique approach: Government Accounting united with Oracle Cloud, to create a tailored team based on client challenges, skills and capabilities.

Learn what a successful Oracle Cloud ERP implementation looks like for government agencies by connecting with a Baker Tilly specialist.

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SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trends-in-state-and-local-government-erp-implementation-risks-re-1150096