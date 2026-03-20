Garland, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Amberton University announced a total tuition freeze for the 2026-2027 academic year. Students will continue paying $325 per credit hour. While maintaining a frozen tuition rate, Amberton is actively rolling out several new and updated degree programs. The institution focuses entirely on the unique educational needs of adult students.

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Commitment to Affordability. The administration remains deeply committed to keeping higher education accessible. Dr. Carol Palmer, the University President, highlighted the university's dedication to low costs, noting the absence of expensive dormitories and athletic programs. This streamlined operational model aims to directly benefit the adult learner. The pay-as-you-go tuition model allows students to simply pay for a single course at a time. The goal is to prevent the heavy burden of crushing, long-term student debt.

New Degrees and an AI-Literate Campus. To meet evolving industry standards, the university recently launched a Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence. This program trains professionals to become leaders in an AI-driven business landscape. Amberton operates as a fully AI-literate campus, embedding artificial intelligence competencies into every single academic discipline. "Every single class, 100% of our classes, has an Al component or competency now," Dr. Palmer states.

The business division recently introduced an updated MBA in Finance. This degree explores the intersection of traditional finance and modern technology, enabling students to study cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and data analytics. Another major addition is the Master of Healthcare Administration, preparing individuals for executive roles in the healthcare field. The university also recently created a Master of Science in Training and Development to cater directly to learning and development professionals.

Summer 2026 Certificates and Practical Application. The institution will launch two new certificate programs in Summer 2026: Dealership Management and Operations, alongside Cybersecurity Management. Both credentials are designed for working professionals seeking immediate career advancement. The Dealership Management and Operations certificate prepares students for leadership roles across various dealership environments, including automotive, powersports, RV, marine, and farm equipment sales. The Cybersecurity Management certificate equips professionals to handle cybersecurity issues in technical settings.

Amberton maximizes student value through its extensive certificate offerings, featuring twenty-four graduate certificates and eight undergraduate certificates. Each certificate requires only four specific classes. Students can strategically stack these certificates within their primary degree programs simply by selecting their elective courses carefully.

Furthermore, Amberton recently implemented an innovative "Acquired Skills" feature across all classes. Students can read specific, practical outcomes before registering for any class, ensuring they know what specific skills they will learn to take to the marketplace. The university refuses to include unnecessary filler in its degree plans.

About Amberton University. Founded in 1971, Amberton University specializes in affordable, flexible degree programs for working adults. Programs are offered online and on campus, taught by practitioner-faculty, and anchored in career relevance and service excellence.

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Source: The Empathy Firm