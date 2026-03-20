Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA): Riga to Host Northern Europe's Leading Deep Tech Conference "Deep Tech Atelier 2026"

Applications are now open for Deep Tech Atelier 2026, Northern Europe's leading conference for science-based innovation, taking place in Riga on 14-15 May 2026.

Now in its eighth edition, the conference will bring together more than 2,000 participants from over 60 countries, including scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and technology leaders. The event serves as a key platform for strengthening Europe's deep tech ecosystem, fostering international partnerships and accelerating the commercialisation of research-driven innovation.

RIGA, Latvia, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Deep tech is one of the cornerstones of Latvia's future economy," said Viktors Valainis, Minister of Economics of Latvia. "Deep Tech Atelier demonstrates that globally competitive solutions are being developed in Latvia - from medical and defence technologies to artificial intelligence and robotics. Our priority is to create an environment where these ideas can rapidly scale, attract investment and become export-driven businesses."

The 2026 programme will focus on medical technologies and defence innovation. In healthcare, discussions will centre on improving accessibility and quality of life, as well as transforming scientific ideas into practical solutions. In defence, the focus will be on strengthening security through artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous systems, while also highlighting their potential applications in civilian industries.

"Deep Tech Atelier is where science meets business and ideas turn into globally competitive solutions," said Ieva Jagere, Director of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA). "Latvia has a clear ambition to become one of the leading deep tech hubs in Northern Europe, and this conference is a key platform for connecting our talent with international investors, partners and markets."

The conference will feature over 100 international speakers across three stages - Deep Tech, Deep Frontier and Growth Stage - alongside an innovation EXPO, investor sessions and networking opportunities designed to facilitate new partnerships and investment deals.

As part of the programme, the Deep Tech Atelier Startup Pitch Competition will showcase high-potential startups. Applications are open until 6 April 2026, with 30 selected teams competing for a place in the finals, where the top 10 will present to an international jury of investors and industry experts.

Deep Tech Atelier is organised by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA). In 2025, the event attracted more than 2,000 participants from 62 countries, with strong representation from across Europe.

More information and registration:https://deeptechatelier.com/

The conference is implemented with support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) projects "Support for Technology Transfer System Improvement" and "Development of Innovative Entrepreneurship for SMEs", as well as co-financing from the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility (NextGenerationEU).

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official opinion of the European Union or the European Commission.

About the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA)

LIAA promotes the competitiveness of Latvian companies, export growth and foreign direct investment, and supports the development of the tourism sector and Latvia's national image. With a wide network of international offices and regional business centres across Latvia, LIAA acts as a strategic partner for business development - from concept to international markets

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