Living Security Announces HRMCon 2026, Bringing Security Leaders to Austin to Address Human and AI Workforce Risk

Annual Human Risk Management Conference Returns as an In-Person Event on September 10

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Living Security, a leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced HRMCon 2026, a conference focused on the growing challenge of managing workforce cyber risk in an era where human employees increasingly work alongside AI agents.

The event will take place September 10, 2026, in Austin, Texas, bringing together CISOs, security practitioners, analysts, and technology leaders to discuss how organizations can measure, manage, and reduce human and AI-driven risk.

As enterprises deploy AI agents for software development, customer service, analytics, and operational automation, security leaders are facing a new reality: workforce risk is no longer limited to human behavior.

Registration and event updates are available at:

www.livingsecurity.com/human-risk-management-conference-hrmcon-2026-living-security

Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security, said, "The conversation around human risk has fundamentally shifted. It's no longer enough to ask how we reduce human risk. We must ask how we manage risk across every actor in the enterprise, whether that actor is a person or an AI agent. HRMCon 2026 is where that conversation happens."

This shift is already underway across the industry, with security leaders moving beyond awareness-based programs toward measurable, operationalized approaches to workforce risk.

Building on the Success of HRMCon 2025

HRMCon 2025: The Age of Adaptive Defense brought together global CISOs, enterprise practitioners, and industry analysts to discuss how organizations are shifting from detection-based security models toward predictive, intelligence-driven defense.



"There were so many great ideas discussed and some of the foremost thinkers and strategists in our field were there. There's just so much excitement about being in person." - Joye Purser, Global Field CISO, Cohesity

Sessions included "The Future of Human Risk Management: Market Landscape and the Role of Agentic AI," led by Forrester VP and Research Director Jinan Budge, and a keynote from Living Security CEO Ashley Rose and Executive Advisor Edna Conway exploring the transition from compliance-driven security programs to intelligence-led human risk management strategies.

Recordings from the 2025 conference are available on demand at:

https://www.livingsecurity.com/watch-hrmcon-2025

HRMCon 2026 will expand on those discussions, focusing on the rise of the hybrid workforce, where human employees and AI agents operate side-by-side, each capable of introducing or reducing enterprise risk.

What to Expect at HRMCon 2026

The one-day conference will feature keynotes, practitioner sessions, and peer discussions designed for security leaders looking to move beyond awareness metrics and toward measurable, governance-driven risk reduction.

Topics will include:

Managing human and AI agent risk within enterprise environments

Behavioral analytics and predictive risk modeling

Visibility into AI-driven workflows and automation risk

Case studies from organizations operationalizing Human Risk Management

The evolving regulatory and governance landscape around workforce security

Attendees will also hear new research and platform insights from Living Security on extending HRM approaches to emerging AI-driven workforce models.

HRMCon 2026 Event Details

Date: September 10, 2026

Location: Austin, Texas

Format: In-person & virtual conference

Audience: CISOs, security leaders, GRC professionals, and security practitioners

Website: www.livingsecurity.com/human-risk-management-conference-hrmcon-2026-living-security

Security leaders interested in attending, speaking, or sponsoring can learn more or register at:

https://ls.livingsecurity.com/human-risk-management-conference-call-for-abstracts-hrmcon-2026

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management, helping organizations measure and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategies. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024, Living Security enables enterprises to move from awareness-based metrics to measurable risk reduction in an AI-accelerated threat landscape. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

Media Contact:

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-announces-hrmcon-2026-bringing-security-leaders-t-1149475