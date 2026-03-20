7Sigma Enhances Sphere Platform to Streamline DHCP Management and Improve Network Visibility

Sphere's newest upgrades streamline workflows and seamlessly integrate with internet service providers' operations.

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / 7Sigma Systems, a leading provider of network management solutions for broadband service providers, today announced the rollout of enhancements to Sphere, its powerful DHCP management platform built to simplify the administration and monitoring of IP address allocation across IPv4 and IPv6 networks.

Incorporating insights from early adopters, Sphere's newest upgrades are designed to streamline workflows and seamlessly integrate with internet service providers' (ISP) operations. As a result, it will be easier than ever for users to configure DHCP pools, automate IP assignment and reclamation, view real-time network resource usage, and proactively monitor for issues - all on one interface.

"Sphere directly addresses the tool fragmentation and inefficient processes that make DHCP management challenging for many ISPs by providing a central platform and intuitive tools to monitor IP address allocation," notes Stephanie Court, Director of Customer Experience - Solutions at 7Sigma. "These latest enhancements further streamline workflows, helping users quickly solve problems and focus on improving performance."

The key features and benefits of Sphere include:

Centralized DHCP management: A single, intuitive interface for complete DHCP control

Real-time monitoring: Live insights into IP usage, lease activity, and subnet utilization

KEA DHCP integration: Real-time provisioning and synchronization-no manual JSON editing or restarts

Proactive alerts: Notifications for issues like IP pool exhaustion

AI-enhanced logs: Built-in AI assistance for faster troubleshooting, and resolution

Cloud and local backups: Secure, automated hourly and daily backups stored with easy restoration options

Scalability: Full support for both IPv4 and IPv6, including customer-specific prefix delegation pools

High availability: Active/Passive failover for uninterrupted service delivery

Sphere is available now. To learn more about the software or schedule a demo, visit 7Sigma.com.

Contact Information:

Frank Kaim

CEO

info@7sigma.com

+1 952-856-0069

SOURCE: 7Sigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/7sigma-enhances-sphere-platform-to-streamline-dhcp-management-and-improve-networ-1150100