Tortoise Capital Announces ETF Name Updates to Modernize Product Lineup

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (Tortoise Capital), a fund manager focused on energy and infrastructure investing, today announced that three of its exchange-traded funds will be renamed effective March 30, 2026, reflecting a modernization of the firm's ETF naming convention and greater alignment with current industry standards.

The following funds will adopt updated names:

Current Name New Name Ticker Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF TPYP Tortoise Global Water Fund Tortoise Global Water ETF TBLU Tortoise Energy Fund Tortoise Energy ETF TNGY

The updates are naming changes only. Each fund will continue to trade under its existing ticker symbol, and there will be no changes to the funds' investment strategies or portfolio management.

"Some of these funds have long track records and were launched during an earlier phase of the ETF industry," said Mark Marifian, Head of Product of Tortoise Capital. "Updating their names to explicitly include 'ETF' modernizes the lineup and provides greater clarity for investors as the exchange-traded fund structure has become a central part of portfolio construction."

The name updates were approved by the Board of Trustees on February 26, 2026, and shareholder approval was not required. The changes will take effect on March 30, 2026, and will be reflected on the New York Stock Exchange prior to the opening of trading that day.

To learn more about TPYP, TBLU and TNGY and Tortoise Capital please visit www.tortoisecapital.com.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $10.4 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2026, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered investment adviser who manages funds that invest primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.tortoisecapital.com.

Important Information

Nothing in this press release should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any shares of the portfolio in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Before investing in the funds, investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. The funds' investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory prospectuses and the summary prospectuses (click here) contain this and other important information about the funds. Copies of the funds' prospectus may be obtained by calling 855-994-4437 or by emailing info@tortoisecapital.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are not individually redeemable and owners of the shares may acquire those shares from the ETF and tender those shares for redemption to the ETF in Creation Units only, see the ETF prospectus for additional information regarding Creation Units. Investors may purchase or sell ETF shares throughout the day through any brokerage account, which will result in typical brokerage commissions.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The fund is registered as a non-diversified, open-end management investment company under the 1940 Act. Accordingly, there are no regulatory limits under the 1940 Act on the number or size of securities that we hold, and we may invest more assets in fewer issuers compared to a diversified fund.

We may invest a portion of our assets in fixed income securities rated "investment grade" by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations ("NRSROs") or judged by our investment adviser, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (the "Adviser"), to be of comparable credit quality. Non-investment grade securities are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's, BB+ or lower by S&P or BB or lower by Fitch or, if unrated, are determined by our Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. Investments in the securities of non-U.S. issuers may involve risks not ordinarily associated with investments in securities and instruments of U.S. issuers, including different accounting, auditing and financial standards, less government supervision and regulation, additional tax withholding and taxes, difficulty enforcing rights in foreign countries, less publicly available information, difficulty effecting transactions, higher expenses, and exchange rate risk.

Restricted securities (including Rule 144A securities) are less liquid than freely tradable securities because of statutory and contractual restrictions on resale. This lack of liquidity creates special risks for us. Rule 144A provides an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act"), for the resale of certain restricted securities to qualified institutional buyers, such as the fund. We cannot guarantee that our covered call option strategy will be effective. There are several risks associated with transactions in options on securities. For example, the significant differences between the securities and options markets could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets. Certain securities may trade less frequently than those of larger companies that have larger market capitalizations.

There is no guarantee the funds will pay distributions in the future and distributions, if any, may be less than the current distribution.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

TPYP:

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC (TCA) is the advisor to the Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as sub-adviser to the Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund.

An investment in MLP securities involves some risks that differ from the risks involved in an investment in the common stock of a corporation, including risks relating to the ownership structure of MLPs, the risk that MLPs might lose their partnership status for tax purposes and the risk that MLPs will not make distributions to holders (including us) at anticipated levels or with the expected tax character.

TBLU:

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC (TCA) is the advisor to the Tortoise Global Water Fund. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as sub-adviser to the Tortoise Global Water Fund.

Investment in the water infrastructure and management industry may significantly affect the value of the shares of the fund. Companies in the water industry are subject to environmental considerations, taxes, government regulation, price and supply fluctuations, competition and water conservation influences. Investments in non-U.S. companies (including Canadian issuers) involve risk not ordinarily associated with investments in securities and instruments of U.S. issuers, including risks related to political, social and economic developments abroad, differences between U.S. and foreign regulatory and accounting requirements, tax risk and market practices, as well as fluctuations in foreign currencies. The fund invests in small and mid-cap companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies. The fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as, a regulated investment company (RIC). To maintain the fund's qualification for federal income tax treatment as a RIC, the fund must meet certain source-of-income, asset diversification and annual distribution requirements. If for any taxable year the fund fails to qualify for the special federal income tax treatment afforded to RICs, all of the fund's taxable income will be subject to federal income tax at regular corporate rates (without any deduction for distributions to its shareholders) and its income available for distribution will be reduced. Derivatives involve risks different from, and in certain cases, greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments.

TNGY:

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC (TCA) is the advisor to the Tortoise Energy Fund.

The fund's strategy of concentrating its assets in the power and energy infrastructure industries means that the performance of the fund will be closely tied to the performance of these particular market sectors.

An investment in MLP securities involves some risks that differ from the risks involved in an investment in the common stock of a corporation, including risks relating to the ownership structure of MLPs, the risk that MLPs might lose their partnership status for tax purposes and the risk that MLPs will not make distributions to holders (including us) at anticipated levels or with the expected tax character.

Media Contacts

Craft & Capital

Chris Sullivan chris@craftandcapital.com

Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tortoise-capital-announces-etf-name-updates-to-modernize-product-lin-1150102