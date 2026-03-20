The BESS insurance risk profile is shifting. In an exclusive interview, Tokio Marine GX underwriter Michael Carrington explains why insurers are looking past battery fires and sweating over supply chain bottlenecks, high-voltage transformers, and costly EPC integration errors.From ESS News For underwriters insuring gigawatt-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), thermal runaway is no longer the only bogeyman. It's the velocity of product development, inexperienced integration, and vulnerabilities in the balance of plant that are keeping the insurance industry on its toes. Michael Carrington, ...

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