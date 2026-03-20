Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (the Company) announces that, further to its news release of March 4, 2026, the Company's board of directors (the Board), with the advice of its legal counsel, have determined that the dissident requisition notice that the Company received on March 2, 2026 (the New Request) constitutes a valid shareholder requisition under Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The New Request included proposed resolutions concerning changes to the Board composition, in addition to the matters set out in a requisition notice received from the same group of dissident shareholders on January 16, 2026 (the Original Request). The Company previously announced that it was calling a special meeting in response to the Original Request, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Australian Western Standard Time). The meeting in response to the Original Request has been cancelled.

The special meeting of shareholders (the Special Meeting) in response to the New Request is scheduled to be held in Canada, on June 16, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and in Australia, on June 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Australian Western Standard Time).

Further details about the Special Meeting, the matters to be presented, and how to vote will be made available to shareholders in advance of the Special Meeting, including in a management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of record as of the record date. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Special Meeting.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289338

Source: Besra Gold Inc.