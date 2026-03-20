World Water Day 2026: Feed the Children Strengthens Global Water Solutions and Supports U.S. Families With Critical Water Relief

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / World Water Day 2026: As communities continue to experience increasingly complex water challenges, Feed the Children, a global movement to end childhood hunger, is marking World Water Day by advancing water access efforts while strengthening water support for children and families. Through long-standing partnerships, the organization is expanding access to clean, reliable water by implementing sustainable projects and critical water distribution programs, including a recently completed water access project in Kenya that is already improving daily life for thousands.

"Water scarcity is one of the defining challenges of our time," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Whether supporting relief efforts here in the U.S. or expanding sustainable water systems globally, we are committed to providing children and families with the water, food and essentials they need most to thrive."

Community members collect clean water from a newly installed water point supported by Feed the Children in Samburu County, Kenya.

Kenya Project Expands Water Access for Thousands

In Samburu County, Kenya, where families once depended on seasonal riverbeds that often ran dry, Feed the Children supported the installation of a solar-powered borehole providing reliable year-round access to clean water. The system now serves more than 2,500 people across nearly 300 households, improving health and hygiene while helping families protect livestock, keep children in school, and strengthen local livelihoods in the face of increasing climate pressures.

Children access clean water at a community water point supported by Feed the Children in Samburu County, Kenya.

Global WASH Programs Continue to Scale Amid Climate Strain

Feed the Children's WASH programs operate across El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, the Philippines, Tanzania, and Uganda, where climate - driven water scarcity and contamination increasingly threaten children's health. Over the past year, the organization has:

Installed and rehabilitated solar-powered boreholes in drought-affected regions

Expanded community - based water management systems benefiting more than 730,000 people

Distributed over 4 million water purification packets through its partnership with Procter & Gamble

These efforts aim to reduce waterborne disease, strengthen local infrastructure, and help communities adapt to changing environmental conditions.

Access to clean water supports hygiene and health through Feed the Children's global WASH programs in drought-affected communities.

Domestic Water Relief Remains a Critical Need

In the United States, Feed the Children, working together with Niagara Cares,the philanthropic division of Niagara Bottling, continues to respond to water-related emergencies including wildfires, hurricanes, and contamination events that are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate pressures. In 2025 alone, the organization delivered 276,000 gallons of water to more than 10,300 familiesfacing sudden or prolonged water insecurity.

Building on more than 17 years of collaboration, this partnership supports Feed the Children's response to disasters, infrastructure failures, and other situations where access to clean water is disrupted ensuring families have a critical resource during times of hardship.

Families receive emergency water supplies through Feed the Children's U.S. relief response, supported by Niagara Cares.

Feed the Children encourages supporters, partners, and communities to join its global movement and to amplify efforts to expand access to clean water. Donations help provide sustainable water solutions, emergency relief, food and essentials to families around the world, so children everywhere have the opportunity to grow and thrive.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org.

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

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For more information, please contact:

Richard Presser

richard.presser@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/world-water-day-2026-feed-the-children-strengthens-global-water-1150110