Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - The Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, in partnership with the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, is pleased to announce the launch of the National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme - once again taking the lead in global citizenship innovation.

As the birthplace of the Citizenship Programme, this landmark initiative underscores the St Kitts Nevis Citizenship Programme's longstanding commitment to consistent reform and brings the Federation's travel documents into full alignment with the highest international standards in biometric identity verification and border security.

The programme reflects a global shift toward biometric-enabled travel documents-now standard across leading jurisdictions including the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

It is a clear demonstration of St. Kitts and Nevis' continued leadership in the global citizenship industry, grounded in responsible governance, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to international cooperation.

Biometric Programme

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Programme Launch, Grace Period, and Key Dates

The programme will officially launch on 14 April 2026.

All passports issued through the Citizenship Programme prior to this date will remain valid during a transition period ending 31 July 2027, after which they will no longer be accepted for international travel.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to complete biometric enrolment well in advance of this deadline to ensure seamless transition to the upgraded passport. Authorised agents will be fully briefed ahead of the launch and provided with comprehensive guidance to support their clients throughout the process.

How the Programme Works

Biometric enrolment will be conducted exclusively through the official Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Biometric Enrolment Platform, which serves as the sole authorised channel for processing. Enrolment through any other platform or third-party provider is strictly prohibited.

The process consists of three simple steps:

1. Register on the official government platform and submit an enrolment application.

2. Schedule an appointment at an approved biometric collection centre.

3. Attend the appointment, where standard biometric data will be collected, including fingerprints, a digital facial image, and, where applicable, an iris scan. Appointments typically take 15-30 minutes.

All biometric data will be securely stored in encrypted systems in full compliance with international data protection standards and in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirements. Access is strictly limited to authorised personnel for legitimate identity verification and border security purposes.

Upon successful enrolment, citizens will receive an upgraded biometric passport, with additional benefits linked to passport tenure.

Key Information for Citizens and Applicants

This programme does not affect citizenship status. It is a passport modernisation initiative designed to protect citizens, strengthen the value and credibility of the St. Kitts and Nevis passport and align with international best practice.





All citizens who obtained citizenship through the Citizenship Programme are required to complete biometric enrolment. Native-born and native descendant citizens are not subject to this requirement.





All dependants, including children, must complete enrolment in accordance with age-appropriate international standards.

"St. Kitts and Nevis does not follow the global standard-we set it. With this biometric passport modernisation programme, we are making an unequivocal statement to the international community: our passport is among the most secure, rigorously governed, and respected in the world," said Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

"This is more than a technological upgrade. It is a reflection of our commitment to integrity, transparency and the highest standards of border security. We are safeguarding our nation's reputation, strengthening the trust placed in us by our people and the international community and ensuring that our passport remains a symbol of excellence and security. This is how we govern-with ambition, with diligence, and with an unshakable commitment to doing what is right."

St. Kitts and Nevis: Leading the World in Citizenship Governance

Since establishing the world's first Citizenship by Investment Programme in 1984, St. Kitts and Nevis has consistently set the global benchmark for responsible citizenship governance.

This programme represents the latest evolution of that leadership. As international expectations continue to rise, the Federation is not merely responding - it is helping to define the standard.

This commitment is further evidenced by the recent rescission by the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of its longstanding advisory, recognising the significant strengthening of the Federation's governance, transparency, and compliance frameworks.

"We are not simply maintaining a programme - we are building one designed to endure. These enhancements, from biometrics to strengthened governance, reflect our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the integrity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a responsible global partner," said H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit.

"By implementing these enhanced security measures, we are ensuring that we meet the highest international standards while contributing meaningfully to global border security."

About the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme

Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme is the world's oldest and one of the most respected programmes of its kind.

Administered by the Citizenship Unit under the oversight of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the programme is governed by rigorous due diligence standards and continuous reform, ensuring its long-term credibility, integrity, and sustainability.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289328

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit