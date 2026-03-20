Sound Money Defense League: Leading Gold and Silver Groups Announce New Sound Money Fellows

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / A nationally leading precious metals dealer and depository has teamed up with the nation's preeminent sound money policy group to announce the next round of the Sound Money Fellowship - a unique opportunity designed to foster advanced research in the field of sound money.

Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League launched the inaugural Sound Money Fellowship in 2025. This new opportunity attracted many strong candidates with interesting proposed research topics. Ultimately, this second class is comprised of two excellent researchers.

The fellows will advance scholarship pertaining to sound money by conducting in-depth exploration of significant events in monetary or market history, policy analysis, and cultural and religious impacts on monetary systems.

Researchers will produce three short articles and one insightful paper furthering our understanding of sound money.

Findings will be published in the Sound Money Review, an annual publication that highlights the contributions of our fellows while serving as a valuable resource for academics, legislators, the sound money movement, and the greater public. Read the inaugural Sound Money Review here.

Introducing the Sound Money Fellows:

Antón Chamberlin holds a PhD in economics from Middle Tennessee State University, as well as Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Loyola University New Orleans and Troy University. He is currently pursuing an MA in Theology at the University of Notre Dame.

With over a decade of studying sound money and free market economics, he has published in peer-reviewed journals and on popular websites promoting economic liberty. His primary research interests are Austrian economics, Mexican economic history, Catholicism and economic structures, and sports economics.

Joseph Solis-Mullen is a political scientist, economist, and Ralph Raico Fellow at the Libertarian Institute. He teaches history and politics at Spring Arbor University and economics at Jackson College.

A graduate of Spring Arbor University, the University of Illinois, and the University of Missouri, his work on sound money and more can be found at the Ludwig Von Mises Institute, Quarterly Journal of Austrian Economics, Libertarian Institute, Journal of Libertarian Studies, Journal of the American Revolution, and Antiwar.com. He is author of several books, on China, the history of liberalism, and economics.

Joseph's research interests include the gold standard and international trade, the destructive impacts of inflation, and an Austrian reinterpretation of the Hunt Brothers' Silver Corner.

"Money Metals has a steadfast commitment to sound money and we are proud to provide this paid opportunity for researchers to further our collective understanding of gold and silver as money and failures of fiat systems," said Stefan Gleason, President of Money Metals.

"The inaugural edition of the Sound Money Review was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback. We expect the upcoming edition of the Review to highlight our fellows as well as works from other thought leaders in the sound money space," said Sound Money Defense League executive Jp Cortez.

The Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange have launched several educational programs such as the Sound Money Scholarship, the Sound Money Fellowship. The groups have also led in the publication of educational resources such as the Sound Money Review and the Sound Money Index, a prestigious national scorecard of sound money policies in all 50 states cited in legislative hearings across the country.

Sound Money Defense League

jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/leading-gold-and-silver-groups-announce-new-sound-money-fellows-1150248