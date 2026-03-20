Avel eCare Calls for Virtual Health Integration in State Rural Health Transformation Strategies

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / States across the country are preparing to deploy $50 billion in federal funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHT) to modernize care delivery, stabilize rural hospitals, and strengthen healthcare access for rural communities.

The program, administered by CMS, is designed to help states advance five core priorities:

Bring more care within reach

Strengthen and sustain the rural clinical workforce

Modernize rural health infrastructure and technology

Drive structural efficiency while empowering community providers

Advance innovative care models and payment reform

As states finalize and implement their Rural Health Transformation strategies, Avel eCare - the nation's leading Virtual Health System - is urging policymakers to prioritize virtual health as foundational infrastructure, not a supplemental service.

Why Virtual Health is Central to Rural Health Transformation

Rural hospitals serve nearly 46 million Americans who live in rural communities and represent approximately 35% of all hospitals in the United States, yet many face persistent workforce shortages, limited specialty access, and financial strain. Since 2010, more than 136 rural hospitals have closed nationwide, according to data from the University of North Carolina's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research cited by the American Hospital Association.

RHT funding presents a rare opportunity to move beyond short-term stabilization and invest in long-term system redesign-but doing so requires scalable solutions that extend clinical expertise without overburdening local teams.

That is where virtual health systems like Avel eCare play a critical role.

Avel eCare: Built for Rural, Proven at Scale

With more than 30 years of telehealth innovation and an established presence across the country, Avel eCare partners with hospitals, EMS agencies, long-term care facilities, schools, and government entities to deliver integrated clinical services across both in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings.

Unlike standalone telehealth vendors, Avel operates as a fully integrated Virtual Health System, delivering services across the continuum of care, including:

Emergency Department coverage

Intensive Care Unit monitoring and intensivist support

Hospitalist services

Behavioral Health services

Specialty Clinic appointments

EMS and ambulance telemedicine integration

Crisis Care response

Senior Care and long-term care services

Pharmacy services

School-based telehealth

Additional specialty programs

Avel embeds board-certified physicians, experienced nurses, and dedicated clinical teams directly into partner operations-extending local capacity while preserving community-based care.

Aligning Virtual Care with CMS's RHT Priorities

Avel's integrated virtual health model directly supports each of CMS's Rural Health Transformation goals:

Bring More Care Within Reach

Virtual emergency, specialty, behavioral, and inpatient services extend access to high-quality care without requiring patients to travel long distances.

Strengthen and Sustain the Rural Clinical Workforce

By providing 24/7 specialist and physician support, Avel helps rural hospitals recruit and retain clinicians while reducing burnout and call burden.

Modernize Rural Health Infrastructure and Technology

Avel embeds secure, scalable virtual care infrastructure directly into hospital, EMS, and long-term care workflows.

Drive Structural Efficiency & Empower Community Providers

Virtual coverage reduces avoidable transfers, supports appropriate admissions, and preserves local care delivery whenever possible.

Advance Innovative Care Models and Payment Reform

Avel's model enables states and hospitals to operationalize value-based, team-based care models aligned with evolving reimbursement structures.

Supporting State Implementation

The Rural Health Transformation program encourages states to protect essential services while improving quality, coordination, and fiscal sustainability.

Virtual care systems can be incorporated into these state strategies as:

A mechanism to stabilize critical access hospitals

A workforce support solution

A cost-control strategy

A quality improvement lever

A public safety enhancement tool through EMS and crisis integration

"A sustainable rural health strategy requires both policy modernization and delivery innovation," said Chief Medical Officer, Kelly Rhone, MD. "Virtual health is no longer supplemental. It is foundational infrastructure that allows states to maintain access to emergency, critical, and behavioral health services while adapting to new funding realities."

A National Opportunity

Rural hospitals serve as economic anchors and critical access points for millions of Americans. As states review and implement Rural Health Transformation strategies, virtual health integration presents a practical and proven pathway to sustaining access without sacrificing quality.

Healthcare access should not be defined by geography.

As a Virtual Health System with more than three decades of innovation, Avel eCare stands ready to support states implementing Rural Health Transformation strategies that modernize care delivery while protecting rural communities.

About Avel eCare

Founded in 1993 as the nation's first virtual hospital, Avel eCare provides virtual emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, clinic, senior care, and behavioral health services to healthcare partners across the U.S. The organization specializes in expanding access, improving outcomes, and supporting care delivery in rural and underserved communities.

Contact:

Jessica Gaikowski, Director of Marketing & Communications

media@avelecare.com | 605.606.0150

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-calls-for-virtual-health-integration-in-state-rural-health-1150246