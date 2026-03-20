Opening of 9th retail store in Offenbach on March 26 highlights Germany as a key growth market

Telekom Srbija Group will open its 9th retail shop in Germany on March 26 in Offenbach, marking a milestone in its expansion into one of Europe's largest telecommunications markets and a key international growth priority for the company.

The new store, located in Offenbach, represents another step in Telekom Srbija's plan to establish a nationwide retail and distribution network in Germany. The company has been steadily building its presence in key regions, focusing on areas that combine strong telecom demand with established Serbian and Western Balkan communities.

The opening will be supported by a nationwide customer campaign, "All of Germany Celebrates", running from March 23 to March 28. As part of the campaign, customers who sign a postpaid contract in Telekom Srbija shops in Germany will receive a complimentary MTEL TAG device. A special opening event will take place on March 26 at the new Offenbach store, including a prize draw. Customers are encouraged to visit Telekom Srbija shops across Germany during the campaign period to sign up for services, receive promotional offers and take part in the opening activities.

"Germany is one of our most important international markets and a central pillar of our growth strategy," said Vladimir Lucic, CEO of Telekom Srbija. "It combines the scale of one of Europe's largest telecom markets with a significant Serbian diaspora that has a clear and long-term need for reliable connections to the Western Balkans. The opening of our 9th shop on March 26 marks an important step in building a nationwide presence as we invest from a position of strength with a clear long-term focus."

Germany plays a central role in Telekom Srbija's international expansion, both due to the size of its telecom sector and the presence of the largest Serbian diaspora in Europe. This creates a stable and well-defined customer base with strong demand for connectivity, media content and digital services linked to the region.

The company continues to expand its retail and distribution network across regions including North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hessen and Berlin, supporting its ambition to build a broad and accessible presence in the German market.

The new retail shop will be located at: Frankfurter str.44 Offenbach am Main.

About Telekom Srbija Group

The Telekom Srbija Group, headquartered in Serbia and operating in 13 countries across Europe and beyond (SER, BIH, MNE, CRO, SI, NMK, TUR, AUT, CH, GER, USA, NL, BE), is one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe, and a leader in digital transformation in the Western Balkans. With nearly 14 million subscribers and more than 13,000 employees, the Group provides services in four key segments: fixed telephony, mobile communications, internet, and multimedia.

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Contacts:

Ivana Bajovic

ivanabajo@telekom.rs

+381 64 650 7300