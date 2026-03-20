Avanza Capital Holdings Announces Strategic Legal Alignment with Anthony C. Varbero and Michael Henry, Esq., as Henry Joins Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Avanza Capital Holdings today announced a strategic legal alignment with Anthony C. Varbero, Partner and Managing Partner of the Securities Litigation and Regulatory Group at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A., alongside the addition of Michael Henry as Of Counsel in the firm's New York office.

QPWB Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

This alignment represents a significant enhancement to Avanza Capital's legal infrastructure, reinforcing the firm's commitment to institutional-grade compliance, lender protection, and disciplined risk management across its private credit platform.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies across the alternative lending and private credit markets, Avanza Capital has proactively positioned itself with top-tier legal oversight. With Mr. Varbero leading complex securities litigation and regulatory strategy, and Mr. Henry bringing extensive experience in commercial litigation and creditor rights, the firm has established a powerful legal framework to support continued growth while maintaining the highest standards of governance and transparency.

Mr. Varbero is widely recognized for his expertise across federal and state securities matters, FINRA arbitrations, SEC investigations, and enforcement actions. His unique background-spanning both legal practice and direct broker-dealer experience-provides Avanza Capital with an advanced understanding of regulatory dynamics, compliance architecture, and litigation strategy.

Mr. Henry complements this capability with a proven track record in high-stakes commercial litigation, creditor bankruptcy, and asset recovery. Having recovered millions of dollars for clients ranging from major financial institutions to small businesses, and having established precedent in federal court, Mr. Henry brings both precision and results-driven execution. His additional role as trustee of a multi-million dollar healthcare and pension fund further strengthens the fiduciary oversight embedded within Avanza's framework.

Institutional Oversight Meets Private Credit Innovation

For Avanza Capital, this collaboration extends far beyond traditional legal counsel. It introduces a multi-layered system of correction, oversight, and strategic legal guidance embedded directly into the firm's operations.

This includes:

Proactive Regulatory Compliance: Continuous alignment with private credit and MCA structures and capital advancement activities.

Transaction-Level Legal Structuring: Institutional-grade review and structuring of agreements, promissory notes, and collateral frameworks.

Real-Time Risk Mitigation: Identification and correction of potential vulnerabilities across operations and capital deployment.

Litigation Readiness: A fully prepared posture across arbitration forums and federal courts to protect the firm and lenders interests.

Default and Recovery: Aggressive, strategic enforcement mechanisms designed to maximize capital recovery, protect lenders principal, and efficiently navigate distressed or non-performing positions.

Together, Mr. Varbero and Mr. Henry deliver a comprehensive legal safeguard-bridging regulatory compliance, litigation strength, and operational oversight across the private credit landscape.

A Competitive Advantage in an Expanding Market

Historically, this level of legal infrastructure has been reserved for institutions and ultra-high-net-worth participants. Avanza Capital's integration of elite legal oversight reflects its commitment to elevating standards within the alternative lending space while providing accredited lenders with access to institutionally structured opportunities.

Leadership Commentary

"At Avanza Capital, we don't just focus on generating returns-we focus on protecting them," said Frank Scarso, CEO of Avanza Capital Holdings. "Aligning with professionals like Anthony Varbero and Michael Henry allows us to institutionalize every layer of our platform-from compliance and structuring to enforcement and recovery. This is the same caliber of legal infrastructure historically reserved for the largest funds and financial institutions. We are bringing that level of discipline, oversight, and protection directly to our lending partners."

As traditional banking channels continue to tighten, Avanza Capital remains at the forefront of private credit-leveraging strategic partnerships and robust infrastructure to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns.

https://avanza.nyc/

About Avanza Capital Holdings

Avanza Capital Holdings is a leading alternative private credit firm specializing in private credit and strategic lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. The firm is committed to delivering consistent income opportunities through disciplined underwriting, diversified portfolios, and institutional-grade operational and legal frameworks.

Media Contact

New York, NY

Avanza Capital Holdings

Frank Scarso

CEO

frank@avanza.nyc

212-320-0532

Anthony DeBenedictis

Managing Partner/Chief Strategic Officer

anthony@avanza.nyc

914-536-7565

https://avanza.nyc/in-the-news/

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made. Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, Hedge fund or SEC filing and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner. The outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners. Counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Counsel."

SOURCE: Avanza Capital Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/avanza-capital-holdings-announces-strategic-legal-alignment-with-1150242