Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC (the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Hamish Baillie
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
Fidelity Special Values PLC
b)
LEI
549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.06517
5,000
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-03-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Contact:
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
017437 836347
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43