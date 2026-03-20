Colorado Springs, Colorado and Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Ahead of World Water Day on March 22, Compassion International and Water Mission are celebrating their partnership, which addresses the global water crisis and expands safe water access for children and families living in poverty.

Through their Global WASH Alliance, Compassion International and Water Mission have partnered to implement sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions in vulnerable communities, working alongside local churches and community leaders.

Since the partnership began, the alliance has helped provide safe water access to more than 134,900 people, including over 31,000 children, while partnering with 171 churches supporting community water projects.

Two examples of the partnership's work include a disaster response effort in Malawi following Cyclone Freddy in 2023 and a more recent sustainable safe water system serving more than 6,000 residents, including more than 3,600 children, in the rural community of Chimwenje. "We spent four hours drawing water, and everything would stop just to fetch water," said Lydia, a resident of a nearby village served by the project. "Now our children drink clean and safe water, and we can spend time caring for our families."

Community members helped design the system, and local leaders were trained to support ongoing maintenance and management, helping ensure the system remains sustainable for years to come.

"Access to clean, safe, sustainable water is essential for the health and development of children and vital for their communities," said Jimmy Mellado, president and CEO of Compassion International. "We are so grateful to be in partnership with Water Mission. Leveraging each other's strengths allows both organizations to expand our shared kingdom impact, as we also expand sustainable solutions that serve children and families around the world."

Presentations and discussion on the global water crisis will take place throughout the upcoming Water Mission Event from March 19-21 in Charleston. Mellado will deliver a keynote address on March 20, highlighting the role of partnerships in addressing global water challenges.

Compassion International and Water Mission are also collaborating in Indonesia, Honduras Kenya, Peru, Tanzania, and Uganda to identify and implement additional safe water projects in the years ahead.

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About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 11 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2025, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

About Water Mission







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Source: Compassion International