EQS-News: PhillComm Global / Key word(s): Manufacturing

PhillComm Global Announces Edible Garden AG, Utexo, and Tria Have Joined Its Client Roster



20.03.2026 / 17:42 CET/CEST

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The World's Leading Emerging Industries PR Agency Expands Work Across Sustainable Food, Web3 Infrastructure, and Fintech NEW YORK, NY - March 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PhillComm Global today announced that Edible Garden AG (NASDAQ: EDBL), Utexo , and Tria have joined its roster of visionary clients. The addition of these high-growth organizations reflects continued demand for PhillComm's bespoke communications strategies and its proven ability to position disruptive businesses at the forefront of emerging industries. The three firms span sustainable agriculture, decentralized financial infrastructure, and next-generation digital banking and trading. Each will work with PhillComm Global on strategic communications, media relations, executive thought leadership and additional services as they scale and redefine their respective sectors. Jon Lindsay Phillips, Founder of PhillComm Global, said, "These three powerful additions to our roster are unified by one thing: they are building technologies and platforms that challenge the status quo. Edible Garden is reshaping sustainable food production. Utexo is building tomorrow's infrastructure for global digital commerce. And Tria is redefining how modern consumers bank, trade, travel and manage their finances globally. Supporting these innovators is exactly why PhillComm exists." Advancing Sustainable Agriculture Edible Garden AG is a leader in controlled-environment agriculture, producing sustainably grown herbs and greens distributed through major U.S. retailers. Its Zero-Waste Inspired approach emphasizes reducing food waste while delivering fresh, clean-label produce to consumers. "Communicating innovation clearly and credibly is essential as we continue expanding our mission," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "PhillComm Global has a strong reputation for helping emerging industry leaders tell stories that resonate with both investors and the broader business media. We're excited to work with their team as we continue scaling our impact." Bringing USDT to Bitcoin: Infrastructure for the Stablecoin Economy Utexo is making headlines by enabling businesses to settle privacy-preserving transactions with USDT on the Bitcoin blockchain - a breakthrough that bridges the world's largest stablecoin with the most widely adopted cryptocurrency. This move represents a major milestone for crypto-native financial infrastructure, opening new possibilities for cross-chain payments and global digital commerce. The company recently drew widespread attention following a strategic seed investment from Tether, the issuer of USDT, underscoring the market confidence in Utexo's technology and vision. "Bringing USDT to Bitcoin is a game-changer for global payments," said Viktor Ihnatiuk, Co-Founder and CEO of Utexo. "Our platform allows businesses to leverage the security and scale of Bitcoin while accessing the liquidity and stability of USDT. PhillComm Global understands both the crypto ecosystem and the larger traditional financial narrative, and their support will help ensure the market fully appreciates the transformative nature of what we're building." Reinventing Digital Banking and Trading Tria is a next generation neobank designed for digitally native consumers who demand integrated, seamless financial tools. Leading with its trading platform, Tria enables real-time global trading alongside everyday banking and travel solutions, empowering users to manage their financial lives in one unified ecosystem. "Our vision at Tria is to combine trading, banking, and travel into a single platform that adapts to the way people live and invest today," said Vijit Katta, Chief Executive Officer of Tria. "PhillComm Global's expertise in fintech storytelling and media strategy is invaluable as we grow our trading ecosystem, reach global audiences, and communicate the real-world benefits of our platform. With their support, we can ensure the market understands how Tria is not just a bank, but a next-gen financial experience." About PhillComm Global PhillComm Global is the world's leading PR agency for emerging industries, delivering strategic communications that help visionary businesses shape their markets and tell high-impact stories. Founded by Jon Lindsay Phillips, the fully integrated firm partners directly with founders and executive teams to translate complex innovations into narratives that resonate with investors, customers, and the global media. From early-stage startups moving at velocity, to publicly traded companies redefining their categories, PhillComm helps clients secure needle-moving media coverage, amplify thought leadership, and position themselves as leaders in their fields. Contact:

Lauren Phillips

info@phillcomm.global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: PhillComm Global





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