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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 15:25
1,460 Euro
-1,35 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4301,56019:54
Dow Jones News
20.03.2026 18:27 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-March-2026 / 16:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

20 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  20 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,720 
 
Highest price paid per share:            133.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             128.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    130.3610p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,223,197 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,518,379 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,518,379 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      130.3610p                        64,720

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
558             132.80          08:14:56         00383573479TRLO1     XLON 
 
430             133.00          08:36:14         00383606232TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             132.80          09:07:52         00383657475TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             132.80          09:07:52         00383657476TRLO1     XLON 
 
2155             133.00          09:18:39         00383675927TRLO1     XLON 
 
3165             133.00          09:18:39         00383675928TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             132.40          09:18:40         00383675943TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             132.20          09:18:50         00383676196TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             132.00          09:41:03         00383722930TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             132.00          09:41:03         00383722931TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             132.00          09:41:03         00383722932TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             132.00          09:41:03         00383722933TRLO1     XLON 
 
2384             131.80          09:41:03         00383722934TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             131.60          09:42:35         00383726743TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             131.20          09:51:32         00383746970TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             131.00          09:51:41         00383747245TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             130.80          09:54:08         00383751275TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             130.80          10:06:50         00383760130TRLO1     XLON 
 
1144             130.80          10:15:16         00383760618TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             130.20          10:19:57         00383760881TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             130.60          10:29:12         00383761611TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             131.20          10:50:18         00383762926TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             131.40          11:38:09         00383764410TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             131.20          12:17:57         00383765297TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             131.20          12:17:57         00383765298TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             131.20          12:17:57         00383765299TRLO1     XLON 
 
1195             131.00          12:18:03         00383765302TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              131.40          12:33:58         00383765713TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             131.40          12:33:58         00383765714TRLO1     XLON 
 
1433             131.40          12:33:58         00383765715TRLO1     XLON 
 
1132             130.80          12:43:09         00383765956TRLO1     XLON 
 
1159             130.60          12:43:09         00383765957TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             130.80          13:11:07         00383766679TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             130.80          13:11:07         00383766680TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             130.80          13:11:07         00383766681TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             130.40          13:32:54         00383768057TRLO1     XLON 
 
826             130.60          13:40:36         00383768542TRLO1     XLON 
 
330             130.60          13:40:36         00383768543TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              130.60          13:40:36         00383768544TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             130.60          13:40:36         00383768545TRLO1     XLON 
 
1210             130.40          13:41:24         00383768576TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             130.60          13:46:41         00383768744TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             130.40          13:51:16         00383768982TRLO1     XLON 
 
384             130.40          13:57:49         00383769591TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             130.20          13:57:49         00383769592TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             130.20          13:57:49         00383769593TRLO1     XLON 
 
1187             130.00          14:00:10         00383769770TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             130.40          14:11:55         00383771079TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              130.40          14:11:55         00383771080TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              130.40          14:11:55         00383771081TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             130.40          14:11:56         00383771083TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             130.00          14:14:15         00383771334TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              130.00          14:14:15         00383771335TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             130.00          14:14:41         00383771374TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             130.00          14:14:41         00383771375TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             130.00          14:14:41         00383771376TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             130.00          14:37:07         00383773622TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             130.00          14:37:07         00383773623TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             130.00          14:37:07         00383773624TRLO1     XLON 
 
706             129.60          14:37:08         00383773633TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             129.60          14:37:14         00383773640TRLO1     XLON 
 
1739             129.80          14:37:44         00383773667TRLO1     XLON 
 
1783             129.80          14:38:01         00383773678TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             129.60          14:40:00         00383773853TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             129.60          14:40:00         00383773854TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             129.40          14:42:39         00383774076TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             129.40          14:42:39         00383774077TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              129.40          14:42:39         00383774078TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             129.40          14:47:36         00383774683TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 12:51 ET (16:51 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

575             128.40          14:55:00         00383775241TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             128.40          14:55:00         00383775242TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             128.40          14:55:00         00383775243TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             128.40          14:55:35         00383775307TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             128.40          14:55:35         00383775308TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             128.40          14:58:58         00383775548TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             128.40          14:58:58         00383775549TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             128.40          15:02:45         00383775867TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             128.40          15:02:46         00383775868TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             128.40          15:02:46         00383775869TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             128.40          15:18:23         00383776956TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             128.20          15:20:20         00383777105TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             128.40          15:23:31         00383777423TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              128.40          15:25:10         00383777605TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             128.40          15:25:10         00383777606TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             128.40          15:25:10         00383777607TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             128.40          15:25:10         00383777608TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             128.40          15:25:10         00383777609TRLO1     XLON 
 
1209             129.00          15:35:18         00383778368TRLO1     XLON 
 
170             129.20          15:38:04         00383778491TRLO1     XLON 
 
1117             129.00          15:40:10         00383778593TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              129.20          15:51:06         00383779184TRLO1     XLON 
 
1095             129.20          15:51:06         00383779185TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             129.20          15:56:13         00383779546TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             129.00          16:00:19         00383779719TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             128.80          16:03:11         00383779874TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             128.80          16:03:11         00383779875TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             128.80          16:03:11         00383779876TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             128.60          16:03:12         00383779877TRLO1     XLON 
 
1173             128.60          16:06:39         00383780192TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             128.40          16:08:03         00383780369TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             128.40          16:08:03         00383780370TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             128.40          16:14:23         00383780661TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             128.20          16:17:07         00383780768TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 421745 
EQS News ID:  2295456 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2295456&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 12:51 ET (16:51 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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