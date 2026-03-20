Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-March-2026 / 16:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 20 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,720 Highest price paid per share: 133.00p Lowest price paid per share: 128.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.3610p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,223,197 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,518,379 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,518,379 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 130.3610p 64,720

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 558 132.80 08:14:56 00383573479TRLO1 XLON 430 133.00 08:36:14 00383606232TRLO1 XLON 567 132.80 09:07:52 00383657475TRLO1 XLON 587 132.80 09:07:52 00383657476TRLO1 XLON 2155 133.00 09:18:39 00383675927TRLO1 XLON 3165 133.00 09:18:39 00383675928TRLO1 XLON 587 132.40 09:18:40 00383675943TRLO1 XLON 569 132.20 09:18:50 00383676196TRLO1 XLON 594 132.00 09:41:03 00383722930TRLO1 XLON 595 132.00 09:41:03 00383722931TRLO1 XLON 595 132.00 09:41:03 00383722932TRLO1 XLON 595 132.00 09:41:03 00383722933TRLO1 XLON 2384 131.80 09:41:03 00383722934TRLO1 XLON 597 131.60 09:42:35 00383726743TRLO1 XLON 568 131.20 09:51:32 00383746970TRLO1 XLON 571 131.00 09:51:41 00383747245TRLO1 XLON 584 130.80 09:54:08 00383751275TRLO1 XLON 572 130.80 10:06:50 00383760130TRLO1 XLON 1144 130.80 10:15:16 00383760618TRLO1 XLON 602 130.20 10:19:57 00383760881TRLO1 XLON 570 130.60 10:29:12 00383761611TRLO1 XLON 580 131.20 10:50:18 00383762926TRLO1 XLON 610 131.40 11:38:09 00383764410TRLO1 XLON 581 131.20 12:17:57 00383765297TRLO1 XLON 407 131.20 12:17:57 00383765298TRLO1 XLON 173 131.20 12:17:57 00383765299TRLO1 XLON 1195 131.00 12:18:03 00383765302TRLO1 XLON 39 131.40 12:33:58 00383765713TRLO1 XLON 254 131.40 12:33:58 00383765714TRLO1 XLON 1433 131.40 12:33:58 00383765715TRLO1 XLON 1132 130.80 12:43:09 00383765956TRLO1 XLON 1159 130.60 12:43:09 00383765957TRLO1 XLON 585 130.80 13:11:07 00383766679TRLO1 XLON 585 130.80 13:11:07 00383766680TRLO1 XLON 584 130.80 13:11:07 00383766681TRLO1 XLON 584 130.40 13:32:54 00383768057TRLO1 XLON 826 130.60 13:40:36 00383768542TRLO1 XLON 330 130.60 13:40:36 00383768543TRLO1 XLON 36 130.60 13:40:36 00383768544TRLO1 XLON 609 130.60 13:40:36 00383768545TRLO1 XLON 1210 130.40 13:41:24 00383768576TRLO1 XLON 592 130.60 13:46:41 00383768744TRLO1 XLON 582 130.40 13:51:16 00383768982TRLO1 XLON 384 130.40 13:57:49 00383769591TRLO1 XLON 1000 130.20 13:57:49 00383769592TRLO1 XLON 207 130.20 13:57:49 00383769593TRLO1 XLON 1187 130.00 14:00:10 00383769770TRLO1 XLON 150 130.40 14:11:55 00383771079TRLO1 XLON 1 130.40 14:11:55 00383771080TRLO1 XLON 1 130.40 14:11:55 00383771081TRLO1 XLON 575 130.40 14:11:56 00383771083TRLO1 XLON 403 130.00 14:14:15 00383771334TRLO1 XLON 56 130.00 14:14:15 00383771335TRLO1 XLON 102 130.00 14:14:41 00383771374TRLO1 XLON 102 130.00 14:14:41 00383771375TRLO1 XLON 459 130.00 14:14:41 00383771376TRLO1 XLON 568 130.00 14:37:07 00383773622TRLO1 XLON 567 130.00 14:37:07 00383773623TRLO1 XLON 567 130.00 14:37:07 00383773624TRLO1 XLON 706 129.60 14:37:08 00383773633TRLO1 XLON 393 129.60 14:37:14 00383773640TRLO1 XLON 1739 129.80 14:37:44 00383773667TRLO1 XLON 1783 129.80 14:38:01 00383773678TRLO1 XLON 595 129.60 14:40:00 00383773853TRLO1 XLON 594 129.60 14:40:00 00383773854TRLO1 XLON 610 129.40 14:42:39 00383774076TRLO1 XLON 516 129.40 14:42:39 00383774077TRLO1 XLON 94 129.40 14:42:39 00383774078TRLO1 XLON 596 129.40 14:47:36 00383774683TRLO1 XLON

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March 20, 2026 12:51 ET (16:51 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

575 128.40 14:55:00 00383775241TRLO1 XLON 575 128.40 14:55:00 00383775242TRLO1 XLON 246 128.40 14:55:00 00383775243TRLO1 XLON 329 128.40 14:55:35 00383775307TRLO1 XLON 246 128.40 14:55:35 00383775308TRLO1 XLON 588 128.40 14:58:58 00383775548TRLO1 XLON 587 128.40 14:58:58 00383775549TRLO1 XLON 128 128.40 15:02:45 00383775867TRLO1 XLON 460 128.40 15:02:46 00383775868TRLO1 XLON 128 128.40 15:02:46 00383775869TRLO1 XLON 584 128.40 15:18:23 00383776956TRLO1 XLON 601 128.20 15:20:20 00383777105TRLO1 XLON 586 128.40 15:23:31 00383777423TRLO1 XLON 39 128.40 15:25:10 00383777605TRLO1 XLON 544 128.40 15:25:10 00383777606TRLO1 XLON 456 128.40 15:25:10 00383777607TRLO1 XLON 582 128.40 15:25:10 00383777608TRLO1 XLON 127 128.40 15:25:10 00383777609TRLO1 XLON 1209 129.00 15:35:18 00383778368TRLO1 XLON 170 129.20 15:38:04 00383778491TRLO1 XLON 1117 129.00 15:40:10 00383778593TRLO1 XLON 64 129.20 15:51:06 00383779184TRLO1 XLON 1095 129.20 15:51:06 00383779185TRLO1 XLON 605 129.20 15:56:13 00383779546TRLO1 XLON 576 129.00 16:00:19 00383779719TRLO1 XLON 594 128.80 16:03:11 00383779874TRLO1 XLON 593 128.80 16:03:11 00383779875TRLO1 XLON 593 128.80 16:03:11 00383779876TRLO1 XLON 613 128.60 16:03:12 00383779877TRLO1 XLON 1173 128.60 16:06:39 00383780192TRLO1 XLON 576 128.40 16:08:03 00383780369TRLO1 XLON 575 128.40 16:08:03 00383780370TRLO1 XLON 583 128.40 16:14:23 00383780661TRLO1 XLON 573 128.20 16:17:07 00383780768TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

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ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 421745 EQS News ID: 2295456 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 20, 2026 12:51 ET (16:51 GMT)